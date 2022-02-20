Briana DeJesus Wants Controversial Cast Member Back on ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus recently revealed she wants Jenelle Evans to join the cast of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

MTV cut ties with Jenelle in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Us Weekly reported.

Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly in March 2021 about being fired from the franchise, stating, “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Fans are divided about whether Jenelle should be allowed to return to “Teen Mom,” but Jenelle’s co-star, Briana, has made it clear she wants her friend back on the show.

Briana Stands up for Jenelle

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared a screenshot of Briana’s recent tweets defending Jenelle.

One of the tweets shown was a fan tweeting at Briana asking if she could “make sure” Jenelle appears on season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” Briana responded to the tweet, writing, “I will try my hardest to convince her to come.” She included the red heart emoji.

A Twitter user replied to Briana’s tweet, writing, “She’ll never come, MTV will not work with David, which is one of the reasons why she isn’t on anymore. Good riddance!!!”

Briana responded to the tweet, writing, “Jenelle is literally such a kind person. [Everyone] makes mistakes. I think she didn’t really know what to expect so I can understand why she wanted her husband [nearby] but now I hope she has a better understanding of the show and [knows] that I’m on her side. Maybe she will come.”

Fans React to Briana’s Tweets

“Teen Mom” viewers commented on the fan account’s post to express their thoughts on Briana’s comments.

Some fans agreed with Briana that Jenelle should be given another chance.

“If they can bring back Farrah, Jenelle should not be a problem,” one fan commented.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Okay, hear me out-Dr. B could work wonders for Janelle and Barb.”

Other fans were less onboard with Jenelle returning to the franchise.

“That’s a hard pass,” one fan commented.

Another fan chimed in, writing, “it’s a no from me.”

Jenelle Misses ‘Teen Mom’

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March 2021, Jenelle admitted she misses the MTV franchise.

“It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you,” she told the outlet. “You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”

The 30-year-old shared that she struggled after being fired from “Teen Mom,” telling Us Weekly that she felt like the network “dropped her when she needed it most.”

“I feel like I don’t have bad blood with anybody, but I’m, you know, keeping things civil, not really talking to anybody, she said. “I unfollowed [Briana] recently because seeing her film with the crew makes me upset.”

Since being fired from the show, Jenelle has focused her energy on creating online content. She regularly posts videos on YouTube and TikTok.

