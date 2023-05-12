‘Teen Mom’ Star Welcomes New Baby Boy

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” cast member X’zayveon Gambrell is a father, again. Gambrell is known to “Teen Mom” fans as the father to Amour, his 4-year-old son with Kiaya Elliott, who joined the “Young and Pregnant” spinoff in its second season, eventually joining several of her castmates in the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” spinoff.

“Kylen’s Hereeee 💙 🧸” Gambrell captioned a May 12 Instagram post about his new baby boy, whose face was censored in the post, hidden behind an emoji. The account Teen Mom Fanz shared a screenshot of his story to their account, along with a photo of the birth information and baby’s footprints that Gambrell shared to his profile, confirming Amour’s newest half-brother was born on May 11 at 3:24 p.m.

Fans Concerned by X’Zayveon Gambrell’s Son’s Birth Weight

The birth record that Gambrell shared and Teen Mom Fanz reposted also notes a birth weight for baby Kylen of 1 pound, 11.5 ounces, a low figure that alarmed many users.

“Congratulations 💙 praying for the baby I see his birth weight 😔🙏🏻 God got him” one user wrote on Teen Mom Fanz’s post.

“Aww I see you had a little miracle baby! How many weeks was he born at? I have a 25 weeker miracle that was born 1 lb 5.5 oz! 🫶🏼” one fan asked directly in the comments of Gambrell’s post, although the new father has not responded.

“Congratulations, may god keep this baby in good health so you get to experience everything u missed out on the first time 🙏🏾 hope BM is okay” another user added on Gambrell’s post.

Gambrell “missed out” on many early milestones after Elliott gave birth to Amour due to his being in prison. Gambrell was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of “receiving a stolen firearm, felony possession of weapon/ammo (not a gun), and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute”, according to The U.S. Sun, though he was released in 2022 after approximately four years behind bars.

During these early years, Elliott raised Amour with the support of her family and her on-again-off-again girlfriend Taezha. The couple faced a lot of ups and downs but through it all Taezha said she intended to be in Amour’s life regardless of where she and Elliott stand.

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Reportedly Cancelled After 3 Seasons

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported in March 2023 that the “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” spinoff series had been canceled by MTV. The third and final season of the series, which finished airing in 2022, featured Elliott along with co-stars Kayla Sessler, Brianna Jaramillo, Madisen Beith, and Rachel Beaver.

“Calls went out today to the cast and let them know it’s done. The crew has also been informed that there will be no Season 4. All of the big exec producers were on the calls, and each girl and each of the grandmas were spoken to,” claimed one anonymous source, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Prior to these reports, Beaver announced that she would not be returning to the series if a fourth season was ordered by the network, and one week prior to The Ashley’s announcement, Beaver’s mother Stephanie went on social media and claimed the entire “Teen Mom” franchise was soon to be cancelled, saying, “Yeah we haven’t gotten a call back yet on the renewal of the show I think the whole Teen Mom franchise is about to be over.”

