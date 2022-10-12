5 Fan Theories About Why Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Split

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer didn’t give a reason why she and her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, split after a two-month engagement — leading fans to theorize about why the couple was calling it quits.

They had been together for a year and were talking about having children together, but something — as far as viewers were concerned — must have happened to make them walk away from the relationship.

In their official statement, Messer and Mobley said they wanted to remain friends. “We’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” they said. “We hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Since they left it vague, a conversation about the possible cause of the breakup was one of the most popular threads on the Teen Mom subreddit.

Heavy uncovered the top reasons fans think Messer and Mobley broke up:

1. The Relationship Fizzled Out

Some of the suggestions people offered were simple: They just grew out of love.

People who subscribed to this theory think the relationship fizzled out and Mobley and Messer weren’t as romantically compatible as they used to be.

“That’s what I feel too! I think she wanted to love him really bad, but he just wasn’t her type, was too cheesy, & started to give her the ick,” said one top response.

A common assumption is that Messer came to this realization while at Cheyenne Floyd’s September 29 wedding to Zach Davis. Messer and Mobley attended the celebration but didn’t post as many pictures as they normally would post for an event like this.

2. Mobley Using Messer For Fame

One theory being thrown around is that Mobley, 25, only wanted to be with Messer, 30, so he could get a verified blue checkmark on Instagram — which he did — and some notoriety from “Teen Mom.”

He appeared on “Teen Mom” early in their relationship and did multiple interviews with People and Entertainment Online while dating Messer.

This was a theory that was hurled by fans before the breakup, one that Messer had previously dismantled.

“If some of y’all actually really knew this man before all the preconceived notions you want to have or what has been shown for you on a reality TV show that has to be cut down and edited for maximum drama, you would KNOW without a doubt that it’s not for the fame,” Messer wrote via Instagram on September 6.

“TRUST me, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with,” she added.

3. They Had a Disagreement About Finances & a Prenup

Fans think that money could have also caused Messer and Mobley to split.

The major thing that had some people raising their eyebrows was when In Touch Weekly uncovered that Mobley said he bought a house for Messer, but the deed was only in his name.

Before their breakup, Messer addressed the situation on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” saying that she trusted her partner.

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship,” she said. “Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do.”

Viewers on Reddit suspected Messer might have wanted Mobley to sign a prenup, and he didn’t like that she was protecting her finances.

“I think she saw through him when he turned into Groomzilla or wouldn’t sign a prenup,” one person said.

4. They Disagreed About Babies & Their Wedding

At the beginning of the relationship, Messer made two things clear: She didn’t want to get married for the third time and she didn’t want to have more children.

She told Mobley she was “never getting remarried” in the season finale of “Teen Mom 2.”

“Why do you need marriage documents or legalized documents, can’t you just be in love, be happy, have a family, and not have to have these sealed documents?” she said. “Sometimes traditions are annoying.”

Messer obviously had a change of heart.

Mobley was emphatic about wanting to get married one day and have a baby — a boy, specifically. He talked about it with Messer and her daughters on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

After Mobley proposed to Messer in Costa Rica, she did various interviews where she said she was excited to get married again and that she was “open” to having children.

Now that they’re broken up, fans are thinking children and marriage was more of how Mobley envisioned his future and not how Messer saw hers.

“Leah didn’t want more kids,” a fan wrote. “Jaylan wanted a biological child.”

5. Someone Might Have Cheated

The final possibility fans offered for the split was that Messer or Mobley cheated.

Messer has a history of cheating. She admitted to cheating on Corey Simms while they were married with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd.

A famous “Teen Mom” scene occurred when Simms confronted his wife about the affair and she tearfully admitted to it, with mascara dripping down her cheeks.

Kidd also claimed that he and Messer hooked up while she was having problems with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

“I asked her if she wanted to come over and talk,” Kidd told In Touch Weekly in 2014, via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Leah didn’t hesitate. She came right over, and one thing led to another and we had sex. We wore protection. That was the one and only time.”

The comments about Messer hooking up with Kidd again were mostly in jest, though some people suspected it was Mobley who might have been unfaithful.

“I’m putting a few scheckles on him cheating,” a social media user said. “I have no evidence for this but why not.”

With no definite reason for why Messer and Mobley split, fans will just have to wait to find out.

To see what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.