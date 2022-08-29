PHOTO: Tyler Baltierra Posts Nova’s First Day of School Picture

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra shared a photo of his daughter, Nova, on her first day of school. The MTV star revealed he helped his daughter get ready for second grade by helping her with her hair.

Nova chose her outfit for the day, opting for a black jacket and matching black pants and shoes. She also wore a gray T-shirt with stars.

“Novalee’s first day as a 2nd grader!” Baltierra captioned the post. “She picked out her outfit & everything. She was so pumped to go back to school.”

“Seeing her excitement this morning & talking about it while I straightened her hair is a cherished memory I’ll make sure to keep forever!” he continued. “She’s growing up so fast…please slow down baby 🥹❤️ #NovaleeReign #BlessedByDaughters #GirlDad.”

The day before Nova’s first day of school, Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, celebrated their youngest daughter’s first birthday. The couple said Rya Rose will be their last child.

“Happy birthday to our last baby 😩❤️ Rya Rose 🌹 you are SUCH a good, smiley, loving baby!” Lowell wrote via Instagram on August 28. “I can’t wait to continue to watch you grow and learn! Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy 🥰.”

Baltierra and Lowell are raising their three daughters: Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose.

Carly Davis, their eldest child, was placed for adoption when she was a baby. Though they have a semi-open adoption, the MTV stars don’t see Carly and her parents often.

Lowell is slated to appear on the new “Teen Mom” series, called “The Next Chapter.” MTV combined cast members from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

Fans Fawned Over the Photo

“Teen Mom” fans loved the picture that Baltierra posted of his daughter.

Someone took a screenshot to Reddit, where they discussed the photo, saying they thought it was sweet that Baltierra helped Nova get ready.

“Awe, my dad always did my hair when I was little and I loved it. Great memories for both of them :),” one person wrote.

A few fans criticized Baltierra for using a hot iron on the 7-year-old’s hair. But a majority of people defended Baltierra.

“Everyone is worried about her hair being straightened. Seriously? Growing up my mom had me wearing those pink sponge curlers every night, I turned out just fine,” a person penned.

Some of the most popular comments were from people who said Nova resembled her maternal grandmother, April Brockmiller. They wrote things like, “She is the spitting image of April holy cow.”

The Baltierras Have Been Married for 7 Years

Baltierra and Lowell celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on August 22. Baltierra commemorated their marriage by writing a poem for Lowell and posting it on Instagram.

“Blooming moon flower/ Let me drink your honey,” he started the poem.

“Nourishing love/ Nurturing touch’ Our lust still feels young/ & like the warmth of a sunrise

I crave your embrace,” he added. “The comforting polarity keeps me in place.”

Lowell shared her appreciation for Baltierra in a more traditional way. She shared photos from their wedding and wrote, “7 years married to my best friend ❤️ here’s to a lifetime 🥂.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.