Fans Blast Tyler Baltierra’s ‘Erotic’ Poem About Catelynn

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra celebrated his seven-year wedding anniversary to his wife, Catelylnn Lowell, by writing a poem. He shared the piece, which some people deemed “erotic,” via Instagram on August 22.

He wrote to his bride:

Blooming moon flower

Let me drink your honey

Dripping petals

Luscious nectarine

Your lips taste like cherries

My favorite flavor

Your roots reach deep

Into the heart of soil

Nourishing love

Nurturing touch

Our lust still feels young

& like the warmth of a sunrise

I crave your embrace

The comforting polarity keeps me in place

It drips slow from head to toe

Engulf me in your morning glow

Senses rage like flames

They wrap me in a safe space

You are my one true sunlight

Chasing every shadow

Morphing them into the most beautiful of nights

“😩😩😩 I love you,” Lowell wrote in the comment section.

She also acknowledged their anniversary with a post. “7 years married to my best friend ❤️ here’s to a lifetime 🥂,” wrote Lowell.

The Baltierras said their “I dos” at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan in 2015. At the time, they had been dating for 10 years.

Their daughter, Nova — who was 8 months old at the time — was pushed down the aisle in a cart. The couple went on to have two more children together: 3-year-old Vaeda and 11-month-old Rya Rose.

Their first child, Carly — whom the couple placed for adoption — attended the wedding with her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Fans Blasted Baltierra’s Message

Baltierra’s poem was shared via Reddit, where social media users scrutinized the MTV star’s writing.

“Wtaf. Nsfw, please🤢🤢,” one fan said. “How disgusting does he need to make his posts to pretend that he likes her?? Normal husbands don’t do this shit.”

“This is the most NON-EROTIC Teen Mom Erotica to date. I’m hurling inside,” another wrote.

Some people argued Baltierra should have kept the poem private. “I really hate these.. “our lust still feels young” you’re like 30.. also he used the word drip too many times.. actually he used all the words too many times, fgs Tyler put it in a card,” reads a top comment.

Baltierra Has Been Losing Weight

Aside from sharing his poetry, Baltierra has also been open about sharing his fitness journey. The MTV star dropped 24 pounds while working on adding muscle to his physique.

“I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!” Baltierra wrote on August 11.

“I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol,” he added.

According to new a post by Lowell, she, too, is working on her fitness. She posted a video to Instagram stories where she was doing walking lunges in the gym with dumbbells.

She’s working out with Jerry Torrez, the personal trainer who was hired by Baltierra. “@catelynnmtv leg day enjoy the journey my friend day 2 in the books 📚 😎👏🏻👏🏻,” he wrote.

In his Instagram bio, Torrez identifies himself as the trainer of both MTV stars.