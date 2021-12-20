PHOTO: Zach Davis Slammed for ‘Weird’ Decision with Ryder

“Teen Mom” fans said Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis made an “incredibly weird” decision when he chose to get a tattoo of Ryder K’s face — his “bonus daughter — tattooed on his hand.

While Floyd gushed over her fiance’s choice, fans weren’t as moved. Some argued it was strange for Davis to get a portrait of his stepdaughter tattooed on his hand — especially if his relationship with Floyd doesn’t work out.

“Maybe it’s just me, but I find this incredibly weird,” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

“He’s definitely going to regret it when their relationship/marriage doesn’t pan out,” one person wrote.

“Any competent tattoo artist would advise someone against getting a portrait that small and in that location,” another fan noted. “It doesn’t look as bad as I thought it would, but is definitely a terrible choice for placement for many reasons.”

Ryder, 4, is the daughter Floyd shares with her ex-boyfriend, Cory Wharton. Davis and Floyd also have a child, a 7-month-old son, Ace. Davis’ romantic proposal to Floyd — which happened at her co-ed baby shower for Ace — aired during the October 26, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

Floyd Gushed Over Davis

While fans weren’t sure if Davis’ decision to tattoo Ryder on his hand was appropriate, Floyd fawned over her fiance.

“You never cease to amaze me,” she wrote via Instagram. “My fiance tattooed his bonus daughter’s portrait today.”

Floyd also shared a video of the event, which showed cameras in the background. It could be a clue that MTV was there to capture footage of the tattoo session for “Teen Mom OG.”

Floyd and Davis were together when Ryder was convinced back in 2018. She had met Wharton on MTV’s “The Challenge” and briefly hooked up with the MTV competition. After a one-night stand, Floyd admitted that she wasn’t sure about the baby’s paternity.

But Davis has been in Ryder’s life since she was a baby.

Wharton didn’t discover he was Ryder’s biological father until she was 6 months old. Floyd and Davis broke up shortly after while they argued about how Floyd was navigating her co-parenting relationship with Wharton.

Floyd & Davis Are Planning Their Wedding

While some fans assumed Floyd and Davis are already married — because the father-of-one referred to his partner as his wife on Instagram — the “Teen Mom OG” star revealed they are in the process of planning their nuptials.

“I fall for you every day,” she wrote in December 2021. “still can’t believe we are in the process of planning our wedding! drop your wedding tips below.”

Floyd shared their family portrait on December 9, 2021, and revealed her two children are signed models.

“I am so proud of both of my babies! Last week they both got signed to a print & commercial agency,” she wrote. “It’s full circle because it was the same agency I was with as a child.”

“As of yesterday, Ace has already booked his first job! It’s an amazing feeling being able to help Ryder follow her passions, ‘mom, I want to be a Disney kid’ and y’all know I will move mountains to make it happen!” Floyd added.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Secretly Got Married