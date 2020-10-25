Adele Lampoons ‘The Bachelor’ in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

The Bachelor franchise has been satirized many times by Saturday Night Live, and Adele became the latest host to get in on the joke.

In her first time hosting the show, the 32-year-old, 15-time Grammy winner played herself competing with several other women for the heart of “Ben K,” who was played by Beck Bennett. In previous Saturday Night Love sketches about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there’s usually one rational character exasperated by a group of “hot dummies,” as one sketch apty described.

This most recent sketch flipped the concept on its head, though. In a room full of mostly level-headed people, the clearly irrational and erratic character was Adele, who couldn’t stop bursting into song to pour out her emotions.

“I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life, first at 19, then sort of famously at 21, and then even more famously at 25,” Adele says in the sketch. “But I have a really good feeling about Ben K. It’s only night one, but I can already tell he’s going to be the love of my life.”

Adele Couldn’t Keep Her Hannahs Straight

There’s been no shortage of Hannahs in the Bachelor world lately. Both Hannah Brown and Hannah Godwin made it at least seven weeks in season 23 of the show. The former was then cast as the lead of season 14 of The Bachelorette. Most recently, Hannah Ann Sluss was Peter Weber’s final choice, although he soon waffled on that choice and broke off the engagement.

Saturday Night Live wasted no time joking about the Hannah-palooza, introducing the first two suitors as “Hannah C.” and “Hannah Alexis C.”

Maybe it was a slip-up or maybe it was a subtle joke, but later in the sketch Adele mistakenly calls one of the characters “Hannah B.” It’s hard keeping all these Hannahs straight.

The sketch also pokes fun at the idea of someone falling in love with someone within seconds of meeting them. One character tells Adele, “There’s like 40 episodes. So I’d pace yourself emotionally, because we’ve been here 10 minutes.” It’s hard to tell, but that could certainly be construed as a subtle jab at Clare Crawley, who seemed to fall in love with Dale Moss before he even said hello.

The Bachelor Is One of Saturday Night Live‘s Favorite Subjects

Adele’s Bachelor sketch is far from the first about the show. In just the last five years, there’s been at least five Saturday Night Live sketches about the franchise. In addition to Adele’s sketch, there was also:

Taran Killan playing “one very bland man” leading a season of The Bachelor.

J.J. Watt playing a “pilot hunk” who has to sort through a sea of obnoxious Hannahs.

James McAvoy playing a “virgin hunk” whose sex life is the subject of almost every conversation.

Cecily Strong playing a bachelorette who’s appalled that Robert Mueller won’t commit to bringing charges against Donald Trump.

That doesn’t even include a brief appearance by “The Drunkest Girl on The Bachelor“ and a sketch about Rachel Lindsay that was cut for time.

It’s not hard to figure out why the show keeps going back to this well. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are ripe with ridiculous moments to satirize, so there’s no doubt Adele’s sketch won’t be the last.