What Did Jojo Fletcher Reveal About ‘The Bachelorette’?

SPOILERS: Stop reading if you do not want any spoilers on this season of The Bachelorette! This season of The Bachelorette continues to prove it is unlike any other. Not only is the season devoid of any travel, based solely at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, but there are reports lead Clare Crawley will soon be replaced with Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tayshia Adams.

Among the many changes, former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher will temporarily step in as host of the long-time dating franchise. Chris Harrison had to re-quarantine during filming after he left the bubble to drop his son off at college.

Fletcher recently shared some inside details of her time as host while speaking with Us Weekly. “I want to give you guys something good,” she said. “I will tell you this. When I got the call I didn’t know what was going on. I had no clue. I was seeing the rumors you guys were seeing and when I got there, I got the rundown and it was nothing like I was seeing.

Fletcher continued, “There were a lot of other things happening, a lot of rumors that were not true. It’s unlike any other season for a number of reasons. Obviously, the circumstances, obviously there’s a shake-up.”

Most reports indicate the shake-up involves Adams taking over the season as lead. Though with other Bachelor Nation alum like Hannah Ann Sluss, Becca Kufrin, Wells Adams, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon spotted at the La Quinta Resort & Club, rumors of multiple Bachelorettes, a season of Bachelor in Paradise, or a new show format all together have swirled.

“What the shake-up is and how it plays out and what actually goes down, I think people will be very excited to watch and see,” Fletcher told the publication.

Fletcher Was Surprised When She Got the Call to Host

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzCWq4zgcz3/

Fletcher was surprised when she got the call to step in for Harrison.

“Normally when I get these calls, it said to come in as a guest and do something fun like a date,” Fletcher said to Us Weekly. “And so, it was never to the level of like, ‘You need to help Chris out specifically. He has to leave. You have to sort of take over this role.’”

This won’t be Fletcher’s first outing as a host, having previously hosted Cash Pad on CNBC and Battle of the Fittest Couples on Paramount Network alongside her fiancé Jordan Rodgers.

“I was obviously super excited that they would even think of me to do that or trust me to do that. I’m definitely nervous. I mean, Chris makes it look incredibly easy,” Fletcher told the news outlet. Describing Harrison as “really good at his job,” she continued, “I feel like I did my best. I try to stay within the lines of doing Chris Harrison’s job in his role, but I’m never gonna be Chris Harrison. So hope everyone has that in mind when they’re watching.”

Harrison Had to Quarantine Again After Dropping His Son off at College

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEAUdbQA-KV/

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was filmed in a bubble, with all cast and crew quarantined and tested before the season could get underway. This posed a problem for Harrison, whose son was getting ready to start college.

On August 11, Harrison took to Instagram to share he dropped son Josh off writing, “Thought dropping the big man off at college [Texas Christian University] today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy.”

His next Instagram post would jokingly show him blocked from the La Quinta Resort & Club, but Us Weekly reported he was initially surprised he had to quarantine for a second time.

“The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” Us Weekly reported a source saying. “The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.”

