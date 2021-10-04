Arie Luyendyk Surprises Lauren Luyendyk With a New Engagement Ring: ‘Just for Us’

Arie Luyendyk got down on one knee — again — and re-proposed to Lauren Luyendyk while they were in Hawaii on September 27, 2021.

In a video posted on the couple’s YouTube channel, Arie explained that he wanted to do something special for Lauren, and that when they got engaged on “The Bachelor,” he didn’t feel as though the ring was from him — since he didn’t really pick it out and he didn’t pay for it.

“This is something I’ve been planning for a long time,” Arie said in the video. “The ring I gave [Lauren] on ‘The Bachelor’ was obviously paid for by ‘The Bachelor’…so we never really felt like it was something that I chose for her,” he added.

Interestingly, the couple has a habit of doing things twice. According to People magazine, they actually had two weddings — one in Hawaii and one in Las Vegas. The two exchanged vows for a second time at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

To start their day off, Arie and Lauren drove out to the location where they got married. According to Us Weekly, the couple originally tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day. It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here,” Arie told the outlet after saying “I do.”

Arie and Lauren spent a bit of time at their wedding venue before getting back in the car and taking a scenic drive to their next stop — the Nakalele Blowhole. The location is where Arie and Lauren shot their engagement photos, and is one of the most beautiful locations on the island.

As they pulled up, Lauren was able to put two and two together — she figured out that they were doing a photoshoot, and was greeted by their photographer upon getting out of the car. However, Lauren thought the surprise ended there. She was totally shocked when Arie got down on one knee and re-proposed to her, presenting her with a new diamond ring.

Arie & Lauren Bought a Home in Maui Because the Island Is Special to Them

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Lauren shared the main reason that she and Arie chose Maui as that place to buy their second home.

“We will probably live there 3-4 months out of the year initially,” Lauren told Heavy. At the time, she was pregnant with the couple’s twins, Lux and Senna. “We chose Maui, because we got married there and have some of our favorite memories there together! We also think it’s a great place to raise kids due to the laid back way of life,” Lauren said.

Their 2021 trip to Maui marked Arie and Lauren’s first trip as a family of five — and their very first time staying in Maui with their twins. The Luyendyks are back in Arizona, but they undoubtedly made more incredible memories during their time on the island.

Arie and Lauren will likely return to Hawaii in 2022.

