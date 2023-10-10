Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum Reunite for a Special Night

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum teamed up for a night out with their kids, Ford and Essie.

The former couple, who got engaged on the finale of Hebert’s season of “The Bachelorette,” took their two kids to the Luke Bryan concert as part of a birthday gift to their 9-year-old son.

“Last bday gift for this young man,” Rosenbaum captioned a selfie that he snapped from the audience at the show. He was seated next to Ford, followed by Essie next to her mom. Everyone smiled for the camera and both Rosenbaum and Hebert shared the pic on their respective Instagram Stories on October 5, 2023.

Fans Reacted to the Reunion on a Reddit Thread

Hebert and Rosenbaum announced their split in late 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert captioned an Instagram post at the time.

“We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” she added.

In the time since, the two have remained friendly and completely dedicated to the well-being of their two children. Shortly after the photo was posted on Rosenbaum’s Instagram Stories, someone shared a screenshot of it on Reddit. Some “Bachelor” fans took to the thread to react to the photo, many happy to see that Hebert and Rosenbaum are amicable and are able to be there for their kids.

“Their divorce is more upsetting to me than my own was. I’m glad they can coparent civilly,” one person wrote.

“Still tore up about these two, one of my favorite seasons. But we love to see two mature co-parents making an effort for the kids,” someone else added.

“Sigh … i still cant get over their divorce. I was so happy for Ashley to have JP in her season, he adored her and has been very protective of her,” a third comment read.

“Their kids are their clones! So nice that they still get together as a family,” a fourth Redditor said.

Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum Shared Posts in Honor of Ford’s Birthday

Both Hebert and Rosenbaum shared special posts on their respective Instagram feeds in honor of Ford’s 9th birthday.

“9 years!!! HAPPY HAPPY birthday son! Some day you’ll have Instagram and go back to see all the nice things I’ve said about you! You make this world a better place, your smile is infectious, your energy and enthusiasm for life is unparalleled, you are kind, sweet, fun and I love you beyond words!! I’m so lucky to be your dad,” Rosenbaum captioned his post.

“Words won’t capture how fun, funny, smart, and shiny you are,” Hebert captioned a post on her Instagram feed. “You make me laugh endlessly and there is never, ever a dull moment when you are around. People are drawn to you for your wit, energy, and edge. I hope you always stay this way. I can’t believe it’s been 9 years of you. I want you to have the best day and best year!! I can’t wait to share it with you. I love you,” she added.

Since their split, Rosenbaum hasn’t officially moved on with anyone romantically. Hebert, however, went public with Yanni Georgoulakis, a chef, in April 2021. It’s unknown if the two are still together.

