Popular Bachelor Nation Couple Is House Hunting & Has Babies in Mind

The new year is going to bring about a lot of exciting changes for many of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. The couple, who was married in August 2019, is looking to buy a home on the East coast — and are keeping babies in mind through the process.

Iaconetti and Haibon, who first met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise after both trying to find love on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor respectively, have been looking at homes in Rhode Island — Haibon’s home state. It’s been a relatively slow process, according to Iaconetti, who recently posted a video to her Instagram story, letting her followers know that she hasn’t shared much about the home-buying journey because she and Haibon hadn’t found anything super promising thus far.

Iaconetti’s recent updates, however, seem to show that the couple is getting more serious about narrowing things down. She filmed some footage inside some prospective houses — and she made sure to let everyone know which rooms would be for their future kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

It Has Always Been Important for Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon to Live Near Family

The plan for Iaconetti and Haibon to move to Rhode Island seems to have been in motion for quite some time. In fact, Iaconetti told Haibon that she’d move to New England with him as part of her wedding vows.

“What we talk about realistically, the work is out here. I know why we have to work out here. I miss home. I miss my family. I miss the routine of things. I miss the convenience of things. There’s a different dynamic of being on the West Coast versus the East Coast,” Haibon told the Bachelor Nation website back in March 2020.

The couple has been looking at homes in a few areas outside of Providence, Rhode Island, over the past few months.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Want to Have Kids Together

Iaconetti and Haibon have talked about starting a family together since before they were engaged. Aside from looking at houses that have enough space for children to run around, they have a plan on when they’d like to start trying for a baby.

“When we first got together two years ago, we said five years. That would give us another three years here, but I think it’ll be another two years. I think that’s just because the kid thing. I don’t want to have a newborn and then not have family in the area,” Iaconetti told the Bachelor Nation website last year.

Iaconetti has also shared some fertility updates on her Instagram stories over the past several months as she has partnered with Modern Fertility.

“I recently got my fertility levels tested and thankfully I have a normal amount of eggs in my ovaries for my age,” she captioned an Instagram post nearly a year ago. “Jared and I also went to my OB/GYN together to talk about the results and the steps we need to take the months before we start trying. You’ll know we’re trying for a baby when I start breaking out. Bye bye birth control, hello pimples,” she added.

