Is This Bachelor Nation Couple Planning on a Baby in 2021?

There may be a baby announcement for a special Bachelor Nation couple in 2021!

In a recent interview with Us Weekly Magazine, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick chatted about their goals and plans for the new year. The former Bachelorette star told the outlet that she has both “mental and physical” goals this year. And then, she shared something else.

“I want to feel strong to have a baby,” Bristowe said. “I want to go into the new year with a healthy mindset. 2020 has taught us to pivot and to overcome a lot and to just have a good perspective on things. … So I think a New Year’s resolution for me would just be really mentally and physically working on myself to feel strong, to overcome anything that comes my way in 2021,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Have Been Dating Since January 2019

Bristowe and Tartick have been dating for almost two years. In early 2019, the two met when Tartick joined Bristowe for an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine. They had some undeniable chemistry and Tartick jumped at the opportunity to ask Bristowe out on a date. The rest, as they say, was pretty much history.

The couple lives in Nashville together along with their two rescue dogs, Ramen and Pinot. While the two are not engaged quite yet, Bristowe previously revealed that she and Tartick picked out her engagement ring. According to Us Weekly, the big reveal came during a Q&A on Instagram last summer.

As for why the two may be waiting, Bristowe gave Us Weekly some insight.

“[It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step,” Bristowe gushed exclusively to Us Weekly last month. “[But] I told him I don’t want to [have a] quarantine engagement. [I want] a little more romance than just at the house,” she told the outlet.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Recovering From the Coronavirus

Fans probably shouldn’t get too excited about a baby announcement in the very near future. Bristowe and Tartick are still recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19 just before the Christmas holiday. While both of them are feeling much better heading into 2021, both Bristowe and Tartick have some other goals they want to achieve before bringing a baby into the mix.

Aside from Bristowe saying she wants to be “strong to have a baby,” Tartick also told Us Weekly that he wants to focus on his mental health in the new year.

“I think we always think New Year’s Eve [is] physical, like, what kind of weight are we doing? How are we working out? What’s our body fat? And for me, I think, I really want to focus on the mental health. When you’ve got your health, you’ve got it all,” Tartick told the outlet.

Regardless of the timeline, it sounds like Bachelor Nation fans will get some exciting news from these two lovebirds in 2021. Perhaps that ring will make an appearance, too!

