Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Hoping for a Girl [Exclusive]

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their second child together.

“Dawson has a sibling on the way! Thank you all for the love and congratulations! We’re so appreciative. It’s beyond expression,” Iaconetti captioned an Instagram video after sharing the big news on an Amazon Live.

Heavy caught up with the couple following the big news and Iaconetti shared that she and Haibon are hoping for a little girl.

“We’re a little preferential to having a girl because I love feminine things and Jared wants to be a girl dad. We’ve noticed that little girls are often very snuggly with their dads,” Iaconetti told Heavy.

“There was a point earlier in my pregnancy that I thought I couldn’t imagine having a girl after Dawson. We’re happy as long as the baby is healthy,” she added.

Iaconetti is early in her second trimester.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Don’t Plan on Having Any More Kids

Iaconetti and Haibon met on “Bachelor in Paradise” and started off as friends. After a few years, however, the two ended up falling in love. They tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their son, Dawson, in January 2022.

Iaconetti had a very tough go during her first pregnancy, and was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum — extreme sickness. This time around, Iaconetti told Heavy that she’s not feeling as bad.

“I’m nauseous and throwing up a few times a week, but overall a lot more functional than the last pregnancy in which I had HG. As for most women, I’m very fatigued still in the later part of the first trimester,” she said.

But Iaconetti is taking it all in because this will be the last child for her and her husband.

“We’re set with the two. We don’t want to be outnumbered,” she told Heavy when asked if she and Haibon were hoping for a bigger family.

Ashley Iaconetti Is ‘Excited’ to See Dawson as a Big Brother

Things are really going to change in the Haibon household in 2024. Dawson is set to become a big brother for the first time and will be sharing all of the attention with his new sibling.

Heavy asked Iaconetti how she thinks Dawson will adapt to having a little brother or sister at home.

“He’s going to love to have someone to entertain and teach I think. I’m really excited to see him interact with the baby because he approaches them gently and loves to hug baby dolls,” she told us.

“However, we’re a little nervous about the jealousy to come because Dawson loves attention and being the star of the show,” she added.

On an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast in August 2023, Iaconetti admitted that she was unhappy when she found out that her son was a boy.

“I had such gender disappointment with Dawson,” she said. She also mentioned being more than okay having another boy in the future.

“I’d be happy if we had a boy too because then I’d want them to have that, hopefully, brother bond,” she explained.

READ NEXT: Fans Left Unhappy After DWTS Alum Tapped to Take Over Judging Gig