Ashley Iaconetti Shares Exclusive Details Following Exciting Pregnancy News

Ashley Iaconetti and her husband Jared Haibon are expecting their second child together. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars made the announcement during an Amazon Live on January 22, 2024.

The couple’s 2-year-old son, Dawson, helped share the news by wearing a “big brother” T-shirt. Heavy caught up with Iaconetti to ask how her second pregnancy has been going so far — and to get some details on how she’s feeling. For starters, the former reality star told us the reason that she decided to share the big news on Amazon Live.

“For our first child, we made our pregnancy announcement, gender reveal, and baby name announcement on Amazon Live and loved the experience. Amazon Live is a special place for us to reveal big news in our life and have the opportunity to engage with fans in real time,” she said.

Iaconetti didn’t share the sex of her baby, though she admits that she’d like to have a girl. She’s about 13 weeks along, with the littlest Haibon expected to arrive over the summer.

Iaconetti also shared some details about how she’s feeling and her plans for labor and delivery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Iaconetti Has Been Sick but not as Sick as She Was With Dawson

Many fans may remember that Iaconetti was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum when she was pregnant with Dawson. She would vomit multiple times a day, making her pregnancy rather miserable. However, she’s doing a bit better this time around.

“I’m nauseous and throwing up a few times a week, but overall a lot more functional than the last pregnancy in which I had HG,” she told Heavy.

“As for most women, I’m very fatigued still in the later part of the first trimester. Disney was harder than it normally would be because of how I’m feeling, but I took zofran and ate a lot of fries and chicken tenders. Dawson wanting me to pick him up was tough, but overall, it was better than I expected it would be when I found out I would be pregnant during our Disney trip,” she added.

Iaconetti also shared that she plans on having a similar birth plan as she did with her first child; she will deliver at the hospital that her dad works at in Virginia.

“I had too positive an experience with them with Dawson to want to risk not delivering there. I feel very comfortable there and I looovvvee the OBGYN practice I go to in Northern Virginia,” she explained.

Iaconetti also said that she’s much more calm about delivery this time around.

“I don’t have any labor and delivery anxiety this time. I can only hope it goes as smoothly as it did with Dawson. Just get that epidural in my back as soon as I get into the delivery room and I’m a happy girl,” she added.

Ashley Iaconetti Shared Her Newborn Must-Haves Which Can Be Purchased on Amazon

In addition to sharing some details about her second pregnancy, Iaconetti also listed some items that she’s planning on having on-hand when her little one arrives.

“The Baby Brezza Formula Dispenser Machine is incredible. It perfectly mixes the formula while automatically making the formula bottles warm. It is like a baby espresso machine for formulas,” Iaconetti tells Heavy.

She and Haibon are also ready to try out the SNOO Sleep Sack with their newborn.

“I cannot wait to see the little one in the Happiest Baby SNOO Sleep Sack. It is just the cutest thing. It is also made with 100% organic cotton which is very important to us,” she explained.

Other items that Iaconetti is looking forward to using are the Owlet® Dream Duo Smart Baby Monitor which “tracks your baby’s pulse rate, oxygen, wakings, and sleep trends from anywhere and in real-time via the app. We are going to use this every night to ensure the safety of our newborn.”

