PHOTOS: Bachelor Nation Gets in the Halloween Spirit

Halloween may look different this year, with quarantine and social distancing measures being practiced. Yet, members of Bachelor Nation were still able to get in the spirit. Some stars of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise went cute, others sexy and a few even scary. While the looks varied, the most popular trend was to dress as characters from television and film.

Here are some of the highlights:

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who first found love on the beach in Mexico during season two of Bachelor in Paradise, made Halloween a family affair.

The expectant parents first shared a photo dressed as the Roses from Schitt’s Creek. Tolbert donned fake eyebrows to channel the family’s patriarch, Johnny, while Roper was the dramatic Moira. Their daughter Emmy dressed as Alexis and their son Brooks was the moody David.

One costume was not enough, so the fan-favorite duo took on their daughter’s request for a Little Mermaid family photo. Roper donned purple makeup to embody the evil sea witch Ursula, the perfect foil for her daughter dressed as Ariel. Tolbert wore fake muscles to look like King Triton, while her son was dressed as the lively crab Sebastian.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who are currently in Los Angeles while Bristowe competes on Dancing With The Stars, decided to channel a former Hollywood “It” couple.

Bristowe asked for tips earlier in the day, writing on an Instagram post, “Not going anywhere but you know. Instagram.” In the end, the duo dressed as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt from their virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Bachelor Nation’s resident globetrotters, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, went intergalactic for their outing as Zenon and Proto Zoa from the Disney Channel’s Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

Their dog, Pappy, even got in on the action in a rocket costume.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The most recent Bachelor, Peter Weber, and his contestant-turned-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan decided to get scary with their costumes. Flanagan shared a picture of the couple alongside a caption reading, “Resting witch face.”

While fans agreed the costumes were creepy, there seemed to be some confusion on who they were. Lyndsey Meagley commented that Weber was dressed as a character from Sinister.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

A fan-favorite couple of Bachelor Nation, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got in the Halloween spirit not once, but twice. They channeled stars from popular culture, as characters from Scream and Sex and the City.

Haibon shared a photo on his Instagram dressed as Ghostface from Scream, while his wife channeled Drew Barrymore’s character from the film.

Iaconnetti went a more romantic route, with the couple dress as Big and Carrie from Sex and the City. They chose to replicate the look from the series’ finale in which Big traveled to Paris to reunite with his on-and-off girlfriend.

Jason Mesnick

The former Bachelor wished his followers a “Happy Halloween” while showing off his Pixar themed costume. He dressed as the titular character from Finding Nemo, even donning a matching fish face expression.

Bekah Martinez

Viewers will remember Bekah Martinez as the youngest contestant on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor, but more recently she co-hosts the popular culture themed podcast, Chatty Broads.

The first costume she shared on her Instagram saw her son, Franklin James, dressed as a shark while she looked to be bleeding on her chest. She joked in her caption, “breastfeeding someone with multiple rows of teeth is…interesting.”

Martinez then dressed as Lydia from Beetlejuice, while her daughter Ruth was the stripe-wearing demon. She shared through her Instagram stories that Ruth’s hair dye and makeup were actually added through the Facetune app.

Demi Burnett

Viewers first met Demi Burnett on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor before she arrived on Bachelor in Paradise. On Halloween, her followers saw the fan-favorite in a new light as she dressed up as pop icon Cher, though some followers commented she looked like Halsey.

Sydney Lotuaco

Sydney Lotuaco, who appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor and season six of Bachelor in Paradise, showcased her professional dance skills while dressed as a cheerleader for Halloween.

She referenced the popular phrase from Netflix’s cheer, writing, “Really hoping to make Mat this year. Took a lot of tricks and treats to make this one happen, but totally worth it.”

Cassie Randolph

The winner of season 23 of The Bachelor, Cassie Randolph, showcased her feline look with a photo with her siblings. Randolph also included throwback photos from her childhood, with highlights such as a cat, singer, fairy and soccer player.

Bennett Jordan

Bennett Jordan, a current contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, embodied the “Man of Steel” to, as he put it, “try to save 2020.”

The look showed his best Clark Kent impression, with his shirt unbuttoned to show off his Superman emblem while he holds a pair of glasses.

Becca Kufrin

The former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, showed off her latest Halloween costume on Instagram in a black and white photo. She wore a black gown, large white necklace, bun, glasses and gavel to complete her look as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She included a photo of the late judge for comparison.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay took on a pop icon for Halloween. Lindsay put on a black crop top and light wash jeans to embody Janet Jackson circa 1990. She made sure to include a couple of the original photos for comparison.

Kristina Schulman

One costume was not enough for former Bachelor contestant, Kristina Schulman. She showcased two looks on her Instagram, referring to them as “Royal Treatment” and “Astro Girl.”

Both looks featured unitards. Her royal ensemble in red, black and gold featured puffy shoulders and a lace tail. Her space-themed look was white and silver, with cuffs at her wrist. She paired the look with pigtails.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

The couple who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise wore matching looks from the animated film, Shrek. Hannah Godwin wore a green crop top and skirt, paired with a red wig, to transform into Fiona. Her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, shaved for the occasion before wearing Lord Farquaad’s red ensemble and black bob wig.

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk

The former Bachelor and his runner up-turned-wife took on a classic film for this year’s Halloween. While Arie Luyendyk wore a blue plaid dress, brown pigtail wig and red slippers to turn into Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk wore all-black and green make up to become the Wicked Witch.

Their daughter filled the role of Glinda, the good witch, while other family members rounded out the famous group as the Tin-Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow.

Wells Adams and Nick Viall

Wells Adams, the former contestant on The Bachelorette and resident bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, dressed up with fiancé Sarah Hyland. Adams wore a white wig to be Dr. Emmett Brown while Hyland donned a red puffer jacket to be Marty McFly from the Back to the Future trilogy.

The duo took the costume a step further, with Adams admitting on Twitter, “Did I rent a DeLorean for a Halloween picture? Yes. Was it worth it? Every penny.”

Former Bachelor and host of The Viall Files podcast, Nick Viall, got in on the fun, taking a picture with Adams and the iconic car. Though, Viall did not dress to the theme, donning a Clark Kent transitioning into Superman costume.

Chris Harrison

The host of the popular dating franchise, Chris Harrison, shared a video dressed as a Spartan warrior. The costume is reminiscent of recent costumes modeled by Bachelorette frontrunner, Dale Moss, for Party City.

Harrison is currently in Pennsylvania filming the next season of The Bachelor. The video shows the crew not being enthusiastic about his costume and Harrison lamenting he should have been “Dale Taco,” a reference to another costume modeled by Moss.

