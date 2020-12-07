Former Bachelor Winner Announces Pregnancy

Baby makes three for one former Bachelor winner and her country singer husband. Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane announced on Instagram Sunday night that they are expecting their first child.

Bushnell posted a video of her sonogram, along with the caption, “A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Lane wrote, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama” along with the same video.

The Nashville-based couple first started dating in 2018 before the music video for Lane’s “Big Big Plan” revealed the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in 2019. Fans first met Bushnell when she competed for, and won, Ben Higgins heart on season 20 of The Bachelor. They ended their engagement in 2017.

“I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn’t anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant,” the former flight attendant told People.

She opened up about telling her husband, saying “I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read ‘pregnant.’ I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief!” She added, “Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!”

She told the outlet it became more real after hearing the heartbeat, saying, “We are just soaking it all in!”

Bushnell and Lane Prayed for a Pregnancy

After sharing the news of her pregnancy, Bushnell wrote in her Instagram Story, “As excited as we are, for me, it was sometimes hard to see posts like this. For those on their own journey to getting pregnant, I’m thinking of you. Thank you all for the love.”

In June, she opened up on Instagram about their journey to getting pregnant, writing, “About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet.” She added, “When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it. If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!’”

She concluded the post, accompanying a photo of her kissing his forehead, “I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold.”

Bushnell’s Former Fiancé Was Among Her Well-Wishers

Bachelor Nation was quick to comment on her post congratulating the expectant mom. Among them, her ex-fiancé Higgins wrote, “Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!”

The runner-up on Higgins’ season, Jojo Fletcher, also commented crying emojis, writing, “so happy for you both!!!”

Other Bachelor Nation moms commented, such as Ali Fedotowsky Manno who wrote, “This is the sweetest! The song with this video. Congratulations! Parenthood is the BEST!” and Catherine Giudici who wrote, “Aaaaahhhhhh! Congrats!!! So so excited for you three!”

