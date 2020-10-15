‘The Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Couple Announces Shocking Split

A fan-favorite couple from The Bachelorette took to Instagram Wednesday night to announce their split.
Former lead Ashley Hebert and her season 7 winner, J.P. Rosenbaum, posted matching photos announcing their split after nearly eight years of marriage.
It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️
“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” wrote Hebert. Her sentiment was shared by Rosenbaum who wrote, “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.
In December 2012, The Bachelorette: Ashley and J.P.’s Wedding showed the couple married in a televised wedding officiated by Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison. They went on to have two children, son Fordham Rhys born in 2014 and daughter Essex Reese in 2016.
“We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish,” wrote Rosenbaum.
Rosenbaum added, “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”