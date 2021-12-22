‘The Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Finale & ATFR Live Spoilers & Recap

Michelle Young’s journey on “The Bachelorette” concludes tonight. Leading up to her finale, the teacher from Minnesota narrowed down her 30 suitors to two final men: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones. Who will receive her final rose?

According to the episode’s synopsis, “With two incredible beaus remaining, Michelle’s parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family. The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short? After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she’ll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soulmate, and will he get down on one knee?”

The live “After the Final Rose” special will immediately follow the finale. ABC promises host Kaitlyn Bristowe “will lead the night, guiding emotional discussions of love and heartbreak between Michelle and her final two men. Plus, appearances from Bachelor Nation fan-favorites and some very special surprises you won’t want to miss.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

8:02: Co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe kicks off the live finale of “The Bachelorette” by informing viewers that Tayshia Adams will not be joining her. The former Bachelorette was recently exposed to COVID-19.

Miss being with my @BacheloretteABC family tonight!! Was recently exposed here in NYC and out of abundance of caution, I didn’t travel to ensure all are safe on set! ♥️ Tonight is your night @michelleyoung, I’m here in NYC rooting for you as always!! 😘 — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) December 22, 2021

8:05: A misty-eyed Michelle reunites with her parents and sister to discuss her final two men, giving them the lowdown on her remaining relationships. Her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim, previously met Brandon during his one-on-one date in Minnesota. Michelle’s father reveals he sees himself in Brandon.

8:08: Fans might recall Brandon donning Eprhaim’s swim trunks during his one-on-one date. As promised, he presents his potential future father-in-law with a new pair! Ephraim gives the 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter his seal of approval saying they would adopt him with no questions asked.

All of us at home still laughing over the swim trunks 🤭🩲 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/NWIGDfLvc0 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 22, 2021

8:10: It seems Michelle’s mother has a clear favorite: Brandon. When he tells her “I’ve truly found out that I was in love with your daughter. And yeah, so that was a big moment for me just ‘cause I don’t use that word too lightly and I just want to marry her so bad, you know?” LaVonne responds, “I want that for you too. I know there’s still someone else here, too, but yeah, I would be so happy if you’re here in the end.”

8:14: Could it be happily ever after? Michelle admits she can see herself enjoying life with Brandon.

8:18: Is it even “The Bachelorette” if the lead doesn’t look longingly over a picturesque beach? Michelle readies herself to introduce Nayte to her family. Though they admit, it will be hard to not compare him to Brandon. And according to Michelle, their approval is essential.

8:21: Ephraim cannot help but notice Nayte’s different vibe, saying Brandon’s presence was “warmer.” But her family all have the same question: will he move to Minnesota? His answer is unclear.

8:23: LaVonne seemed nervous when Nayte admitted he had never been in love before, telling him she worries he is not ready for an engagement. “I’m not sure you’re 100% in”she says, though he proclaims, “I am very ready to get down on one knee.”

"I'm not sure if you're 100% in it." Ok, we see where @michelleyoung gets her honesty from! 👀 #TheBachelorette — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 22, 2021

Check back for live updates on “The Bachelorette” finale and “After the Final Rose.”

