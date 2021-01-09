Becca Kufrin & Ex Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Post Opposing Views on Instagram

Becca Kufrin and her ex-fiance Garrett Yrigoyen both took to Instagram on Friday night to share their respective views on what’s happening in America. The former couple does not see eye-to-eye on politics, which was rumored to be the reason that the two ended their engagement.

Yrigoyen posted a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote a lengthy caption detailing his opinion on the current state of the country. Two hours later, Kufrin shared a post, originally uploaded by Jenny Mollen, to her Instagram story, that posed views opposite of her ex.

Just before, Kufrin shared a DM that she received in which a fan slammed her for breaking up with Yrigoyen over his politics.

“F*ck @Bkoof, she’s a piece of trash… so your fiance supports law enforcement and you’re bullied by Rachel (Lindsay), so you distance yourself from your own fiance. Such trash,” read the message.

“What a lovely day to take out the trash,” Kufrin wrote over the photo.

Garrett Yrigoyen Posted a Lengthy Caption to Express His Thoughts on ‘Things From 2020/21’

Garrett Yrigoyen’s Instagram account has been filled with photos of him hunting and pictures with his new girlfriend, Alex Farrar. He hasn’t commented extensively on anything political in months, keeping his page and his personal views separate.

However, in the days following the Donald Trump rally at the Capitol Building, it seems many people had been sending messages to Yrigoyen, asking for his take on what’s been going on.

He posted the following in response:

“Since many of you have been DM’ing me lately about life, my thoughts, & things from 2020/21, here you go… Death is the only guarantee in life. The process of dying begins as soon as we’re born but we experience life as we know it until our number is up. There are winners, losers,, and not everyone deserves a trophy. Regardless of skin color, we’re all made of the same flesh and bone. Although our blood types vary, it’s still red when we bleed. There’s good, bad, evil, jealousy, sadness, happiness, tough times, depression, grief, challenges, and much more that we all face. We lean on each other to conquer, battle, and adapt to figure life out to survive. You can’t always be right because then no one would ever be wrong. Opinions seem to be offensive. It’s not safe to make jokes unless you’re a comedian. Republicans must be racist, the 1st amendment must only apply to democrats, & I suppose if you’re libertarian you’re too scared to pick a side. Beer is more enjoyable ice cold. Restaurants can have mandated outdoor dining that is enclosed by four walls. Your body your choice unless it’s a vaccine. If you’re a social influencer you’re apparently a politician and should tell people which way to vote and if people don’t follow your agenda then block, ignore, delete. Food tastes better when enjoyed with good company. We have learned to hate people without ever getting to know them or meeting them. Humans like to feel greater than by belittling, dehumanizing, and bullying. Respect seems to be a thing of the past. Chivalry isn’t dead. Patriotism does exist. Conservation isn’t murder. People demand more by wanting to do less. The harder we work the more our government takes. Owning your own business means sharing it with the gov’t. Steak is better rare. Life isn’t fair. Happiness comes from within. You can always change your mindset. Oil doesn’t change itself in your car. Cops do choose their careers. No one can change their skin. Sleep is important. Aim small, miss small. Do things the right way the first time. Bad weather shouldn’t keep you from remembering that the sun is always shining above. Lastly, never let anyone take away your smile & always wear sunscreen!”

A couple hours later, Kufrin shared the DM (above) from a fan, and another post, showing that she and Yrigoyen share opposing views.

“Instagram won’t even let you show your nipples, but Twitter doesn’t draw the line until you literally dismantle democracy and start a full-blow insurrection? I’m so confused,” the post, originally uploaded by Jenny Mollen, reads.

It’s unknown if Kufrin shared this post in reaction to Yrigoyen’s post, or if the timing was purely coincidental.

Prior to Yrigoyen’s post, Kufrin posted a screenshot of Taylor Swift’s song, “It’s Time to Go,” and wrote the caption, “YO DT,” a clear shot at President Trump.

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Split After He Showed Support for the Police During the Black Lives Matter Rallies Over the Summer

Despite some early warning signs that Kufrin and Yrigoyen were having some relationship troubles, their romance came to a complete halt last summer. According to Us Weekly, Yrigoyen made comments about supporting the police during the Black Lives Matter protests, causing a divide (you can see his Instagram post here).

The two tried to work through things, which Kufrin was very vocal about on her podcast with Rachel Lindsay, but, ultimately, they decided to go their separate ways.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay wasn’t afraid to hold back when talking about Yrigoyen to Danny Pellegrino.

“I think he’s a piece of sh*t. I have said to her, ‘I will not f*ck with him.’ He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn’t the first time he’s had problematic behavior. When he was on the season, he had a history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students child actors, it was a lot, so this is who this man is. And he’s a piece of sh*t to me,” Lindsay told Pellegrino on his podcast back in July.

