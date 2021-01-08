Fan Favorite From Tayshia’s Season Says He Will not Do ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ or ‘The Bachelor’

Heading into Week 2 of The Bachelor, fans are starting to wonder when Bachelor in Paradise will return. Moreover, fans are awaiting the highly-anticipated announcement of who will be joining the cast.

For now, there is one thing that fans can put their money on: Brendan Morais from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette will not be heading to Paradise. Additionally, Morais will not appear as The Bachelor in the near future (or maybe ever).

In a sit-down with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Morais revealed that, while he’d be honored to get an invitation, he would not be appearing on any Bachelor spinoff shows.

Brendan Morais Doesn’t Seem Ready for a Relationship & Cited Such When Leaving ‘The Bachelorette’

When leaving Tayshia Adams ahead of The Bachelorette finale, he candidly told her that he just wasn’t ready for something quite so serious.

“I still think there are pieces of myself that I need to pick up. All I want is to give you my whole heart. But, as I sit here today, my heart isn’t whole. … You deserve a man who is healed from his past. And, unfortunately, right now, I’m not that man,” he told Adams.

After the finale of The Bachelorette aired, Morais chatted with former Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. During their chat, he was asked about becoming The Bachelor — and it sounds like he still isn’t ready.

“I don’t know if I would ever accept that role. Truly and genuinely, that would be something I would have to talk to my family about and really think about. … I would be grateful for the potential opportunity. But I don’t think I would accept that,” he said. You can listen to the podcast in the video above.

Morais was also asked about heading to Paradise to try to find love, but he’s just not into that either.

“I didn’t accept this amazing opportunity to be the bachelor or to go on Paradise. As I sit here, I don’t think I’ll ever do this again. As amazing as this was and as grateful as I am for this experience, I was like… I’m going to see if this will work for me. And by the grace of god, Tayshia came along,” he explained. “Obviously, it played out as it did. Not the happiest of endings for me. But I’m not here to be the bachelor,” he added.

Morais Has Been off of Social Media Thus far in 2021

Despite being thrust into the spotlight by joining the cast of a reality television show, Brendan Morais doesn’t seem to enjoy being the center of attention. For example, he has not posted to Instagram at all this year. His last post (above) was uploaded on December 31, 2020.

“I got a gold chain on my neck so I’m going to pretend I’m cool for a little bit,” Morais captioned the selfie. The photo received more than 96,000 likes.

The photo was met with several positive comments from fans.

“God really took his time with you wow,” one fan wrote.

“Are you looking for a wife?” asked another.

Morais didn’t appear to respond to any of the comments and has been Instagram-silent since.

