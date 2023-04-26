Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Surprise Fans With Big News

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have shared some exciting news with fans: They are having a baby.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post on April 26, 2023, counting their dogs as two of their kids.

The parents-to-be shared a few photos and videos that included shots of their ultrasound photos. They also included some fun moments showing their two dogs the new baby’s photos. Kufrin and Jacobs haven’t revealed the sex of their baby.

Fans Are Excited for Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The baby news was quite surprising to many fans but the vast majority have expressed being super happy for the reality television couple. And some “Bachelor” nation members dropped by the comments section to wish the couple the best, as well.

“God bless you guys. Congratulations!” wrote former “Bachelor” franchise host, Chris Harrison.

“Wait, what!!!! Congratulations!!!!” Wells Adams said.

“I’m screaming!!!! So so happy for you both,” Serena Pitt added.

“Ohhh myyyy gosh!!!! Congratulations!!! Ahh,” read Ashley Iaconetti Haibon’s comment.

There had previously been some chatter that Kufrin and Thomas were trying to get pregnant. During an appearance at a Bachelor Live show in Los Angeles, Jacobs supposedly told the crowd that he and Kufrin were hoping to start a family together soon, according to the Game of Roses podcast.

Becca Kufrin Proposed to Thomas Jacobs in May 2022

Kufrin made her way into the reality television world when she appeared on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor.” While the two did develop feelings for one another — and Luyendyk even proposed to Kufrin on the finale — things didn’t work out.

From there, Kufrin went on to become “The Bachelorette,” getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on the finale of her season, but their relationship didn’t end up lasting either.

Finally, when Kufrin went to Mexico to find love on the beach on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7, she met Jacobs — he previously dated “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston. The two dated for a bit off the show before taking that next step. And, in an effort to break the cycle, Kufrin actually proposed to Jacobs, calling it “the ultimate plot twist.”

“We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back,” she captioned an Instagram post in May 2022.

In October 2022, Jacobs proposed to Kufrin. “oui, si, ja, ken, da, ye, yas yes YES! Love you forever, my little pumpkin. Now let’s get married,” they captioned a joint IG post at the time.

