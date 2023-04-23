‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Taken to the Emergency Room

Former “Bachelorette” lead Clare Crawley was taken to the emergency room on April 22, 2023, after having an allergic reaction.

The former reality star shared a photo of herself on a hospital bed with a hospital wristband on one of her arms.

“Well, this is not fun,” she captioned the photo. “Having an allergic reaction,” she added. Crawley was wearing a patient gown and had a blanket draped over her. She had her legs crossed and her Givenchy slides were visible in the pic. She had a small bandage on the inside of her arm, suggested she either received an IV or she had blood taken.

Crawley did not give any additional information about what happened or whether her allergic reaction was caused by something that she came in contact with physically or if it was something that she ate. She also did not share what symptoms she was experiencing.

Clare Crawley Has Been Spending Time Outside Enjoying Nature With Her Husband, Ryan Dawkins

Prior to her trip to the hospital, Crawley had shared some videos from a hike that she took with husband Ryan Dawkins.

The two were walking through a wooded trail and met some cows along the way. On Crawley’s Instagram Stories, she asked fans if cows were friendly. She wondered if she could walk up to them and pet them or bring them food or if she should just let them be. Ultimately, Crawley decided to say hello to them from afar and watch them graze without getting too close.

On April 21, 2023, she shared a post from her time out in the sun and took a moment to reflect.

“There have been times where life can become overwhelming. It’s a slippery slope, and it’s so easy to get out of routines and rituals that feed your soul. For me starting at the basics can help me feel grounded and reconnected instantly. So if you don’t know where to start- go on a walk outside for some fresh air and Vit D,” she captioned the video.

Fans seemed to really like the video and many commented such.

“Mother Nature has her way of healing us,” one person wrote.

“Connecting with nature is the greatest gift you can give yourself,” another comment read.

Clare Crawley & Ryan Dawkins Recently Moved to a New Home

After meeting her now-husband, Crawley moved out of her home and into his home. However, the two now have a new home together, and are just getting settled in.

Crawley has been sharing some photos and videos on her Instagram Stories and feed as she continues to explore the new area and make the new house a home.

On April 17, 2023, for example, she shared a video of herself picking fruit off of a lemon tree.

“I grew up with delicious fruit trees that my dad planted, and having so many of my own now makes it instantly feel like home,” she captioned the post.

