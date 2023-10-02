Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Have Made an Important Decision About Their Baby

Former “Bachelorette” lead and her beau, Thomas Jacobs, have decided not to share photos of their son’s face on social media.

Just about a week after welcoming their first child together, the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has made it clear that they won’t be sharing baby Benson with the world — at least for the time being.

“Why do you cover up his face? Why post anything then?? All the other moms on social media showed their babies faces and were proud to,” someone responded to one of Kufrin’s post that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Other moms can do whatever they’d like with their own children. We decided to protect him and as much privacy as much as possible on social media. It’s a personal choice that may not please others but that doesn’t mean I’m not proud of my baby. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and he’s all that matters,” Kufrin responded to the message.

Kufrin and Jacobs met on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Although the two didn’t leave the beach as a couple, they reconnected after filming and ended up falling in love. Kufrin proposed to Jacobs in May 2022. Five months later, Jacobs proposed to her.

Becca Kufrin Says She’s Received a lot of Messages About Photos of Her Son

In addition to Kufrin sharing her response on her Instagram Stories, she also further explained why she and Jacobs aren’t sharing their son’s face with the online world.

“I’ve received countless DMs asking why we aren’t showing Benson’s face. It’s our personal choice and one that @thomasajacobs and I agreed upon to best protect his space and privacy. One day he will be old enough to make his own decision if he wants to join the crazy world of social media, but until then, we are protecting him the best way we know how,” she explained.

“This doesn’t mean I’m not proud to be his mother, it’s the exact opposite. It may not please others but all I care about is my little man. C’est la vie,” she continued.

Kufrin and Jacobs announced that they were expecting their first child together in April 2023.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad,” she and Jacobs shared in a joint Instagram post on April 26, 2023.

Becca Kufrin Gave Birth to Baby Benson in September 2023

Kufrin gave birth to her baby on September 21, 2023. Four days later, she and Jacobs introduced him to the world, officially, though they were careful to keep the baby’s face out of the pictures they uploaded.

“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift,” the caption on the couple’s joint Instagram post read.

“Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole,” the couple continued, adding, “now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”

