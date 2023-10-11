Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Reveal How They Spent Their Would-Be Wedding Day

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were slated to get married on October 7, 2023, but they decided to delay their wedding after finding out that Kufrin was pregnant.

The duo, who met and fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and got engaged months after the show wrapped. They spent some time planning their wedding before they had an unexpected turn of events.

Flash forward to October 2023, and the couple has a newborn son at home. On Kufrin’s Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of her and Jacobs cuddled up on in bed with baby Benson.

“Morning snuggles while watching ‘The Proposal’ because today was supposed to be our wedding day. October 7th looks a bit different than we originally envisioned but still just as special,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Secured a Wedding Venue 10 Months Before Their Desired Wedding Date

In December 2022, Kufrin and Jacobs revealed that they had chosen their wedding venue after settling on a date.

“Tommy, we’ve got some news to share! Are we allowed to share it?” Kufrin asked her fiance, according to Bachelor Nation.

“We got the wedding venue, we got the date!” Jacobs responded.

“We got our dream wedding venue that we wanted! It seems too good to be true and I don’t want to jinx it, so I’m going to knock on some wood, but ahhh, it’s happening,” Kufrin added.

In April 2023, Kufrin and Jacobs shared their pregnancy news.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back,” they captioned an Instagram Reel.

Their son was born on September 21, 2023.

“Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole,” Kufrin’s caption read, in part.

Becca Kufrin Confirmed Her Wedding Was Postponed

In an interview with The Messenger in May 2023, Kufrin shared that her wedding had been postponed in light of her pregnancy.

“We were supposed to get married at the beginning of October and this little guy is coming in September,” she told the outlet. “There’s no way we’re gonna want to have a newborn and still plan and do a full wedding. I think we’ll probably push it back a year,” she added.

As for their upcoming wedding plans, Kufrin suggested that she and Jacobs might end up tying the knot in a less traditional way.

“Thomas wants to go to the courthouse tomorrow. We’ve done so many things where it’s just been for ourselves and then we’ve shared it on social later. So I’m like, you know what? I’ll probably wake up one day and say, ‘Let’s go to the courthouse’ and then we’ll have a big celebration later,” she said.

Neither Kufrin nor Jacobs have shared any updates on their potential nuptials.

READ NEXT: Becca Kufrin Says Newborn Son ‘Broke’ Her