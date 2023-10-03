Bachelor Nation Alum Welcomes 3rd Baby in 4 Years

A former star from “The Bachelor” has revealed that she is a new mom—again!

Bekah Martinez, who competed to win the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s on the 22nd season of the ABC dating show back in 2018, has given birth to a baby boy with her fiancé, Grayston Leonard, she revealed on Instagram on October 2, 2023. The newborn is the couple’s third child since 2019.

Martinez and Leonard have been engaged since July 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bekah Martinez’s Baby Boy Was Born on His Dad’s Birthday

In April 2023, Martinez, 28, first revealed that she was pregnant with her third child. She also kept fans updated with bump pics and other pregnant milestones.

In a video shared with fans nearly six months later, the former reality star announced the arrival of her son. The clip showed her daughter, Ruth, reading a book called “The New Baby” as the newborn slept on a blanket beside her. The 4-year-old then gave her baby brother a little “boop” on his nose.

“Born on the morning of his daddy’s birthday, September 28th 🕊️,” Martinez captioned the sweet clip. The proud mom has not yet shared the name of her new son.

Fans and several Bachelor Nation stars reacted to the sweet birth announcement. “Awwwww🥹 congrats,” wrote Lauren Luyendyk, the wife of Martinez’s former suitor, Arie.

Martinez’s first child, Ruth, was born In February 2019, not long after fans saw her on Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor,” she shared on Instagram at the time. In a TikTok video, she later revealed the reason for the quick timeline. “My boyfriend and I got pregnant only three months into dating in 2018. So, we barely knew each other,” she admitted.

The new couple ultimately stayed together and baby No. 2, a son named Frankie, was born on June 19, 2020, Martinez shared.

The first two babies were born so close together that Martinez sometimes posted photos of her breastfeeding them both at the same time.

Bekah Martinez Appears to Be Happy For the Gap Between Baby No. 2 & Baby No. 3

After having back-to-back babies, Martinez and Leonard seem to be happy for the three-year gap between their second child and their third.

In a YouTube video titled “All About Baby Three” ahead of Baby No. 3’s birth, the couple appeared to be confident that they could handle three kids – even though they would now be outnumbered.

In the video, Martinez said she feels good about having a third child because “we know how to do this.”

And her fiancé noted that by the time their newborn begins to walk, the older two children will be much more self-sufficient. “I mean, I was thinking by the time this one’s walking, like two years old, they’ll just be doing their own things,” Leonard said.

Martinez has not ruled out having more kids. In the video, she noted that she once said she would adopt her next child. “I want to wait until the kids are actually a lot older if we were to start fostering or do adoption,” the Bachelor Nation alum clarified to fans in May 2023.

