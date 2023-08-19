The Bachelor Host Announces Exciting Family News: PHOTOS

Bachelor Nation is expanding once more soon, as another baby for a franchise star is on the way. “Bachelor in Paradise” star Amanda Stanton recently revealed her third child is on the way, and former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin is expecting her first baby with “Bachelor in Paradise” fiance Thomas Jacobs.

In addition, Lesley Murphy, from Sean Lowe’s “Bachelor” season has her second child on the way, and the third baby is coming soon for Bekah Martinez from Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season. Kaitlyn Bristowe’s former fiance Shawn Booth will become a dad soon, and Nick Viall has his first child coming soon too. Now, it’s “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer who revealed he is preparing to become a father for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Palmer & Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their 1st Child

On August 18, “The Bachelor” host shared the exciting news via his Instagram page in a joint post with his wife, Emely Fardo. “We’ve been keeping a secret,” Palmer teased in the caption of his post. “Our family is growing and our hearts are so full! This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024,” he added.

The post included two photos that were taken during a maternity shoot in Santa Barbara, California. It was noted that People had exclusive details and photos about “The Bachelor” star’s big news.

Palmer told People, “Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom.” He also shared, “I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!”

Bachelor Nation Was Excited for Palmer & Fardo

Palmer admitted he already has a sense of how he will be as a girl dad. “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her finger!” The former football player and “Bachelor” star admitted, though, “I’m a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house.”

Fardo noted her pregnancy has gone fairly smoothly. She detailed, “I’m so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us.” The couple already has a dog, Lou Lou, who apparently seems intrigued by the changes happening at home.

The comments section of Palmer’s post was flooded with love from Bachelor Nation. Former contestants Blake Horstmann, Wells Adams, Rachel Recchia, Zach Shallcross, and Serena Pitt commented, as did current “Bachelorette” stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, and quite a few others.

“I am so beyond excited for you two! The sweetest thing to see on my timeline today,” gushed “Bachelor in Paradise” star Serene Russell.

Food Network star Sumera Syed excitedly exclaimed, “I LITERALLY SCREAMED WITH JOY!!! I am so happy for you both. Congratulations!”

“The best news ever!!! What a loving life that baby will have,” noted a supporter.

Another comment read, “OMG!! Congratulations you’re going to be the best girl dad!!!”

“Congratulations! Something’s in the water in Bachelor Nation!” teased someone else.