Bachelor Nation Couple Is Moving to Las Vegas

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are nearing the time to say goodbye to California. Earlier this year, the Bachelor Nation couple revealed they are moving to Las Vegas. An update on their Instagram revealed that the move is just six weeks away.

“We bought a house,” Miller-Keyes said in a January vlog on her YouTube page. “Next week or the week after we’re going to Vegas to pick out the cabinets, the countertops, the carpet, the flooring.”

She explained the couple chose to buy a house in “Sin City” because of its proximity to her family.

“It’s close to my grandparents, it’s close to my uncle,” revealed the former contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. “We’re super excited to actually own a home, create this beautiful home in Vegas. We both love Vegas, it’s my favorite place to be. It’s just a great escape – near Red Rocks, so we’re in the mountains, there’s a lot of rock climbing, a lot of hiking. We’re very excited.”

Unglert famously lived out of his van when the couple met on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Now, the couple lives together but still takes excursions in the van. Accompanying them on their adventures is their dog, Pappy.

Miller-Keyes revealed, “Pappy’s excited for the park next door,” while providing a glimpse at their residence to her Instagram Story.

The couple’s home will be in the Summerlin community revealed Rachel Lindsay’s former top-four contender.

“We know it’s an older community, which I think is good,” Unglert revealed on his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. “We’re not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah we’re excited.”

READ NEXT: Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Airing This Summer 2021?