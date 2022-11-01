​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 11

The drama is heating up on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Will all the couples make it out unscathed?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

Long-standing couples will face a rocky future, as love triangles bloom and new contestants arrive.

The women going into this episode are:

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

Danielle Maltby, Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor”

Kate Gallivan, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Eliza Isichei, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jessenia Cruz, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Florence Alexandra, Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise Australia”

The men going into this episode are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Aaron Clancy, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Alex Bordyukov, Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Norris, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Eliza Isichei Is in a ‘Complicated Love Triangle’

A familiar face shook up one of the beach’s strongest couples.

As viewers saw in the last episode, the previously eliminated Justin Glaze returned specifically for Eliza Isichei. She arrived during the Split Week twist and developed a relationship with Rodney Mathews. When Mathews did not put his foot down, Isichei accepted a date with Glaze.

In the upcoming episode, Isichei will explore her feelings with both men on the beach. As Michael Allio said in the preview, “This is the most complicated love triangle on the beach.”

According to Reality Steve, the pressure for her to decide eventually leads to all three leaving the beach alone. While the blogger initially wrote that Isichei makes her choice at the first rose ceremony after the Split Week twist, that has already passed.

“At that next rose ceremony after [Split Week], Eliza gave her rose to Rodney over Justin,” Reality Steve wrote. “But then I guess she walked Justin out, then when she came back, she had a conversation with Rodney and basically felt pressured to give him a rose, so they broke up and both left the beach. I have no idea if Eliza and Justin are a thing post show now.”

New Men Shake Up Existing Relationships

Three new men will arrive in Mexico, shaking up existing couples.

“A wave of new arrivals are ready to turn on the charm and turn up the heat in Paradise!” according to the episode description. “As these fresh-faced men hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything.”

The new arrivals are:

Hayden Markowitz, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Twins Joey and Justin Young, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

According to the preview, Hayden Markowitz will go on a zip-lining date with Kate Gallivan, much to the displeasure of Logan Palmer.

Palmer and Gallivan paired up during the Split Week twist. As he says in a confessional, “I thought there was something special here, why would you want to risk it?”

Joey and Justin Young, 24, will also arrive with date cards in hand. They will go on a shots-themed double date with Florence Alexandra and Shanae Ankney.

In the preview, 30-year-old Ankney referenced their age difference, saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number. I’m feeling pretty smitten.”

Genevieve Parisi & Aaron Clancy’s Relationship Starts to Implode

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s relationship takes a rocky turn in the upcoming episode.

According to the episode description, “Elsewhere, some of the strongest bonds on the beach will be put to the test; but can they talk things out or will mixed messages spell the end for the troubled pairs on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’”

As viewers saw, some tensions rose over Parisi’s comments about her previous relationship with Justin Glaze. It remains to be seen if this is the source of their upcoming conflict.

In the preview, Clancy accuses her of “gaslighting.” As the argument escalates, Parisi packs her bags and declares “Tell him I’m leaving. I’m done.”

While it remains to be seen if this is the final straw, Reality Steve has reported the couple breaks up by the end of the season.

Who Else Is Coming to Mexico?

More Bachelor Nation stars are coming! According to Reality Steve, three women are still heading to the beach despite the options being slim.

The last three women expected in paradise are:

Mara Agreat, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Ency Abedin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lyndsey Windham, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

According to Reality Steve, Mara Agreat will find herself in a love triangle after getting involved with the twins, Joey and Justin Young. However, Lyndsey Windham leaves after being unable to find a date.

“When Lyndsey came on the beach, there weren’t many options, so she asked Logan, Kate told him she didn’t want him going on a date, so Lyndsey just went home,” the blogger wrote.

