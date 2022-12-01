Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Is Most Likely to Wed Next?

As the latest season of “Bachelor in Paradise” has come to a close, the cast is weighing in on the season — and what’s to come.

Season 8 wasn’t short on any drama but despite many ups and downs, some people did manage to leave Mexico with a significant other by their side.

“There’s gonna be love triangles and squares and hexagons, the comedy that always ensues in the sand. It’s just the art of the possible,” host Jesse Palmer told Entertainment Tonight before the season aired.

On the show’s finale, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell got engaged, as did Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller, though DePhillipo and Fuller have already broken up. Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby did not get engaged, but are still dating.

As the only engaged pair from season 8, Jones and Russell join a shortlist of “Paradise” love stories, and Palmer thinks that the two really have staying power.

Here’s what you need to know:

Palmer Thinks Jones & Russell ‘Could Get Married Tomorrow’

When reflecting on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8 as a whole, Palmer saw something very special blossom on the beach.

“If people don’t believe in love at first sight, you just gotta look at Brandon and Serene. You really do. Really so happy for them. So happy they were able to meet at the beach. I mean, they could get married tomorrow,” he told Us Weekly after the show aired.

“I think that Brandon and Serene work at a much different speed than Michael and Danielle. Michael and Danielle are slower moving, they’re more intentional, but they’re working at the speed that they need to and it’s really helping their relationship grow,” he continued, before adding that he’s ready to officiate Jones and Russell’s wedding when the time comes.

“I did get ordained. I got my little book. I already have the speech written. I’m totally down. They just gotta let me know, pull the speech out,” he added.

After the finale, the couple shared a photo of themselves on Instagram with the caption, “meet the joneses… kinda,” further suggesting that they’re looking forward to taking that next step.

Russell Thinks She & Jones Will Be the Next ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple to Tie the Knot

Although there are a couple of people who could tie the knot in the coming years from “Paradise” seasons past, Russell and Jones feel confident that they’ll be the next to exchange vows.

“It’s us!” Russell told Us Weekly when asked which couple would be next to marry.

“Is there anyone else? Do you know anything that we don’t?” Jones asked.

The most recent “Paradise” couple to get married was Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. They had a surprise courthouse wedding in October 2022, according to People magazine.

“We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate,” they told the outlet in a statement at the time.

Couples from other seasons who are also set to wed include Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller Keyes, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

