Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Wedding Was Truly Unique

There have been several big “Bachelor in Paradise” weddings in recent months, including the recent nuptials of Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert. The season 6 stars tied the knot in Colorado on September 23, and they incorporated some features that made the event truly their own.

The wedding was held in Meredith, Colorado, not far from where Unglert grew up. The theme of the event was “Camp Bell,” which was a nod to the new last name they both chose to use. As People detailed, Bell was the maiden name of Unglert’s mother, who died when he was a teen. It was also a nod to the love Miller-Keyes had for summer camp throughout her childhood.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars tied the knot at Beyul Retreat, and it was the perfect venue for the wedding the pair envisioned. While they incorporated many traditional wedding components, they added some things that fans perhaps would not see in any other pair’s nuptials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Had a Tattoo Artist at the Reception

During the wedding reception, Unglert and Miller-Keyes had a tattoo artist on hand to give guests some new ink. The bride told People, “The tattoo artist gave me my first tattoo, which happened to be a couple’s tattoo with Dean, so it feels even more special” to also have him at the wedding.

The bride even got to do a small portion of the groom’s new tattoo.

Miller-Keyes revealed “One of my favorite things we did during the wedding” in an Instagram post after the nuptials. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained she and her groom made time for intentional moments private to just the two of them.

“We canoed around the lake during cocktail hour,” she noted. After dinner, the bride and groom “sat on a couch that faced everyone, and we just watched all of our friends and family laughing and chatting together. It was so special.”

The Bride Walked Down the Aisle Solo

Ahead of the wedding, Miller-Keyes told People there would be no wedding party standing with the bride and groom during the vows. “We’re doing no groomsmen or bridesmaids… it’ll just be us standing up there.” A close friend of Unglert’s was their officiant.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star revealed additional details via some now-expired Instagram Stories, noted Us Weekly. “Our officiant walked down, Dean walked down, Dean’s brother walked [our dog] Al down and then it was me. It just kind of made sense for us to talk alone.”

Unglert was slated to walk down the aisle to Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” detailed People, but Miller-Keyes shared in an Instagram Story he changed it at the last minute. Instead, he had Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” playing. Miller-Keyes chose the Sixpence song “Kiss Me” to play as she walked down the aisle.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes chose not to do “first look” photos, so the first time they saw one another during the wedding was as she walked down the aisle. They shared personal vows and while Unglert didn’t remember the specific lines “because I blacked out [from] nervousness,” he did remember “feeling so at peace and then love.”

The pair stayed in Colorado after the wedding for a few additional days to unwind. She revealed in a now-expired Instagram Story the two were even looking at potential properties to buy because they loved the area so much. They will enjoy their official honeymoon in South Africa in December.