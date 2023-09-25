Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Wed in Colorado Event: PHOTOS

Season 6 “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are now officially married.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes first connected while filming during the summer of 2019, and they had some rocky moments early in their relationship. As Us Weekly noted, despite starting to fall for one another on the beach, Unglert dumped Miller-Keyes and left paradise on her birthday.

However, he later returned and asked her to leave with him. She did, and the two have been together ever since then.

After several years of adventure together, Unglert proposed to Miller-Keyes in October 2022. In the months since then, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars shared updates on the wedding planning process, and it all came together for their September 23 nuptials.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Had a ‘Camp Bell’ Theme for Their Nuptials

People shared the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars got married at “a mountain retreat in Meredith, Colorado, near where Unglert grew up.” In January, Miller-Keyes revealed in a YouTube video she and Unglert had found the perfect wedding venue.

The place the couple chose was the second venue in the Aspen, Colorado area they toured, and she felt it was “The most beautiful place I’ve ever been to” and deemed it “perfect.”

In March, Miller-Keyes opened up to E! News about the wedding planning, and she admitted she had enjoyed most of the planning process. The prices of things gave her some moments of stress, but “the guest list has really given me a lot of anxiety.”

Miller-Keyes noted she did not want anyone’s feelings to be hurt if they were not invited, and she revealed there would not be a huge number of Bachelor Nation personalities on the guest list.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple planned to invite Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, Becca Tilley and her partner Hayley Kiyoko, and Hannah Ann Sluss along with her fiance Jake Funk.

The bride told People in May, “We’re doing no groomsmen or bridesmaids. It takes so much of the pressure off and it’ll just be us standing up there.” Miller-Keyes noted she and Unglert would have a maid of honor and best man, but they would not be standing up at the altar. As for an officiant, a good friend of Unglert’s was tapped for the role.

Miller-Keyes told People of their venue pick, “We both love the [Colorado] area and it made it even more special.” They wanted a place where they could celebrate for a full weekend, and the retreat they chose meant all their guests could stay there in individual cabins.

The Couple’s Dog Was a Part of the Wedding

Not only did Miller-Keyes and Unglert carefully chose their fairly small guest list, they knew they wanted their dog, Alastor, to be there with them. “Luckily we found a venue that allows dogs and has acres and acres of land for him to run around on,” the bride detailed.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star wore two different wedding gowns during the event. For the ceremony, she had an NWLA Lihi Hod dress. “It was the second dress I tried on and I immediately knew it was the one,” she detailed. Her second wedding gown was a Katherine Tash dress.

Introducing the Bells

Prior to their Aspen wedding, Unglert and Miller-Keyes had shared they were both going to change their last names after they got married. As Extra TV noted, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars decided to use “Bell” as their new married last name, which was Unglert’s mother’s maiden name.

When Unglert proposed to Miller-Keyes on October 28, 2022, he explained on Instagram that was the anniversary date of his mother’s death. “I’m so happy to now have this date as a happy memory as well,” he detailed of choosing that date for the engagement. Now, the bride and groom will go forward together with a last name that also honors his mother.

Miller-Keyes declared her wedding day the “Best day of my life” when sharing the first photos on her Instagram page. The “Bachelor in Paradise” pair had the wedding they had both dreamed of, and fellow Bachelor Nation star Tilley deemed it the “Best weekend ever!!!!! Love you both!! So happy for y’all!”