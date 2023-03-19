Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals Which Bachelor Nation Stars Are Invited to Her Wedding

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are getting ready to say “I do.” The couple met on the sandy beaches of Paradise in the summer of 2019 and got engaged in October 2022 after three years of dating.

Caelynn spoke to E! News in March 2023 about her upcoming nuptials and revealed which Bachelor Nation stars will be getting an invite to the wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Which Bachelor Nation Stars Made the List?

In her interview with E! News, Caelynn admitted that the guest list caused her “a lot of anxiety.”

” I don’t want anyone’s feelings to be hurt,” she said.

So, which Bachelor Nation stars made the list? Caelynn told the outlet that Ben Higgins, Becca Tilley, Hannah Ann Sluss, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconnetti Haibon, and Wells Adams are invited to the wedding.

Some fans may be surprised to see Cassie Randolph’s name missing from the list. Caelynn and Cassie starred alongside each other on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2019. The two became fast friends on the show and were frequently spotted hanging out after the season wrapped.

Rumors that the two were no longer close started to circulate after fans noticed they weren’t posting each other on social media as much.

Cassie addressed the rumors in a May 2021 YouTube video. In the video, the reality star responded to assumptions about her. One of the assumptions was that she and Caelynn were no longer friends.

Cassie shut down the rumors, telling fans she and Caelynn are still on good terms.

“This is another one I get a lot, and I know Caelynn does too because we’ve talked about it before,” she said. “And you know why people assume this is because there was a time like right after “Bachelor,” or even while “Bachelor” was airing where me and Caelynn, our paths were crossing all the time.”

She continued, “Now that our lives aren’t as intertwined and she lives farther away, or I live farther away, we’re not together all the time. So, you guys don’t see it, but we still are. We still are really good friends.”

Caelynn & Dean Proposed to Each Other

Caelynn isn’t the only one with a ring on her finger! The couple decided to try an unconventional approach to their engagement and propose to each other. Two months after Dean’s proposal, Caelynn staged a romantic proposal of her own.

The North Carolina native shared photos of the special day on Instagram.

“According to Dean we’re now officially engaged,” she wrote in a December 14 Instagram post alongside photos of her and Dean showing off their engagement rings. “A while ago, we agreed we would both propose to each other. I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses. I can’t wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones 🙃.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

