‘The Bachelorette’ Lovebirds Give Tour of 1st Home Together

“The Bachelorette” stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko have been going strong since they got engaged in the finale of season 20. Shortly after their engagement became public, the two moved to New York City, New York together. The couple recently gave Bachelor Nation a tour of their new apartment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Love Their New Place

On May 7, Lawson and Olubeko shared a video tour of their apartment via Instagram. They coordinated with Haute Home to show off the vibe of their first place together.

The couple used Haute Home to create a “cozy, modern abode” that “offers a sense of escape and comfort in the big city,” noted the caption of the Instagram post.

The first area anybody sees when they walk into the place is what the couple calls their “little reading nook.” Two swiveling faux sheepskin fur accent chairs are the highlight of the space.

In a longer YouTube video tour, Lawson mentioned the fabric on the chairs feels like the material used to make teddy bears.

The living area is “The Bachelorette” couple’s favorite part of the home, they said. A light beige sectional and a coffee table Lawson is “obsessed” with are the main pieces in the space.

‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Incorporated Personal Touches

Lawson incorporated lots of modern, unique knick-knacks to add a taste of personalization to the area.

The area that catches everybody’s attention when they visit, the couple noted, is the wall of photographs behind the couch. The photos are all black and white pictures from their “Bachelorette” love story.

The home has a small dining nook where the couple placed a small table and set of chairs, along with a bar cart they’re working on filling.

In the comments section, one fan asked if it was a staged home. Lawson replied, “Nope it’s ours – decorated by me! all furniture and pieces are mentioned in caption!”

At one point in the video tour, Lawson gave a book she loved a special shout-out. The author, Jarrett Hill, caught up to the callout. He commented, “Thanks for shouting out our book, historically black phrases! 🫶🏽✨”

Lawson replied, “Literally got all my siblings this for Christmas – our favorite read and thing to bond over! It’s amazing and thank you for this gift of art.”

The bar cart also has a small disco ball ice bucket on it, along with some card games and other fun items. “The Bachelorette” stars have a full kitchen with upgraded appliances, too. Apparently, this is where Olubeko spends a lot of time.

Bachelor Nation Gushed Over the Apartment & the Couple

Play

Most of the comments from “The Bachelorette” fans were supportive of the couple and the vibe of their new place. One common criticism, however, was the dominance of the color white.

One person criticized, “Too freaking white girl!! Blinding!!!!” Lawson cheekily replied, “oh my bad, didn’t know this was your home 😅.”

That same initial commenter further commented, “it’s not [their home] but you are showing it off so…nothing to brag about. Seeing white everywhere is blinding!”

There were several other comments from followers concerned about all of the white decor. Overall, however, the response to “The Bachelorette” couple’s place seemed positive.

“I love it! It’s so beautiful but still cozy and welcoming looking! You’re very talented. The backslash makes me drool, 🤤” read one fan’s comment.

Lawson and Olubeko received plenty of compliments from fans on their new place. However, a lot of fans gushed more over the couple themselves, especially Olubeko’s obvious adoration for Lawson.

Someone commented, “I love how he was looking at her the entire time!”

“I love how Dotun always gasses Charity up with everything she does. Like she did something with that vase hehe. ❤️ such a beautiful home for a beautiful couple,” exclaimed another fan.

“You absolutely found THE BEST male candidate on ALL of the seasons combined since the very 1st. Finding a genuine gentlemen isn’t easy today,” added someone else.

“Umm Charity can we get one of these videos with you [two] every week..We are ALL here for it…doesn’t matter what it is….cheese…toilet paper…lol…we just want to see you guys, ❤️❤️” swooned another fan.