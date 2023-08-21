‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Confirmed: Charity Lawson’s Final Rose Revealed

The finale for Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” airs on August 21, and fans are eager to see who she picks. The finale will incorporate live segments with host Jesse Palmer as he talks with Lawson and her final guys to get updates post-filming. Spoilers regarding Lawson’s final rose emerged in late July, and now confirmation of those spoilers have surfaced as well.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” ahead!

Spoilers Indicate Charity Lawson Gave Her Final Rose to Dotun Olubeko

In July, spoiler king Reality Steve revealed that Lawson would take Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko to her final rose ceremony. When “The Bachelorette” fans last saw, before the “Men Tell All” aired, Lawson had taken back Aaron Bryant and eliminated Xavier Bonner.

Despite Bryant getting another chance with Lawson, “The Bachelorette” spoilers indicate he can’t surpass Olubeko or Graziadei in terms of their connection with Lawson. He will be eliminated again, and Lawson will have the chance to introduce Graziadei and Olubeko to her family. She’ll also get last-chance dates with each man.

According to Reality Steve’s spoiler for Lawson’s “Bachelorette” season, she chooses Olubeko, and the two get engaged. Now, a slip-up by People has seemingly confirmed those spoilers.

A Photo Showed Olubeko on Bended Knee at Lawson’s Final Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve shared via Twitter that his previous “Bachelorette” spoilers were accidentally confirmed by People. When the outlet shared their exclusive on Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer becoming a girl dad soon, they accidentally included a photo from Lawson’s finale.

While People pulled the photo quickly after realizing the mistake, some fans had already grabbed a screenshot of it. The photo shows Olubeko down on one knee, seemingly with a ring box in his hand. Lawson has her hands up in front of her face as she looks at him.

Some “The Bachelorette” fans might argue this only proves Olubeko made it to the final rose ceremony, and perhaps started to propose before Lawson rejected him. That has not happened in quite some time, though, and Reality Steve has indicated it doesn’t happen this time, either.

“(SPOILER): Not that you didn’t already know the finale spoiler, but, thanks to an eagle eyed reader, in People.coms story about Jesse Palmer and his wife being pregnant, they accidentally slid the wrong picture into the story and some1 screen shot it before it disappeared,” Reality Steve tweeted.

For those “Bachelorette” fans who have followed spoilers about Lawson’s season, Lawson choosing Olubeko is not a surprise. Even some fans who remained spoiler-free admitted they were not very surprised by this confirmation.

“Eh it was spoiled by her interactions with him v every other guy lol…she clearly liiiiked Dotun… Joey got the inoffensive white guy boost,” one Redditor in “The Bachelor” subreddit commented.

“Am I the only one who is MORE surprised by the pregnancy announcement than the F1? It was clearly Dotun from a mile away,” added another.

“I definitely didn’t have Jesse Palmers baby announcement spoiling Charity’s season on my bingo card this year but here we are. This will go down in the season ending spoilers hall of fame,” teased someone else.

“I wasn’t spoiled until now but thank god it’s the ending we needed,” declared a separate Redditor.

“Someone is so extra fired. Not regular fired, but like… with actual fire,” quipped another “Bachelorette” fan of the People mishap.