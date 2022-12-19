Chris Harrison Makes Huge Career Announcement After ‘Bachelor’ Departure

Fans of Chris Harrison will be happy to hear that he’s made a big career move following his departure from ABC. The former “Bachelor” franchise host announced that he’s starting his very own podcast which will premiere in January 2023.

Drawing on his time as host of the franchise, Harrison’s podcast is called “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” which is a call back to the times that he called various seasons of the popular dating show the “most dramatic ever.”

“I’m very excited to announce my new partnership with iHeartRadio launching a podcast network,” Harrison shared in an Instagram post on Monday morning. “More importantly, I’m excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much. It’s time we talk!” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Will Address His ‘Bachelor’ Fallout on His New Podcast

The first episode of Harrison’s new podcast will be available for streaming on January 9, 2023. The former television star will be addressing his exit from ABC, which came after a controversial interview that he did with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay.

“I have not spoken publicly for two years about this,” Harrison said in the trailer for his new podcast. “I have a lot of thoughts and I think about this every day … of what I want to say and how important it is that I speak to everyone for the first time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the description of the podcast promises to give an inside look at Harrison’s time on ABC.

“For two decades, Chris Harrison saw it all. To be honest, maybe too much. Seriously, there are things he just can’t unsee. But his nightmares, his lessons, and all that wisdom are now your gain That’s right, your greatest podcast dreams have just come true! Chris Harrison is back. Who knows what he has to say now? You’re going to want to find out. It’s the most dramatic podcast ever… with Chris Harrison.”

In an interview with Austin Lifestyle magazine in March 2022, Harrison teased what was to come in his life when it came to his career.

“Stay tuned. Because the next chapter is going to be even bigger than the previous one,” he said at the time.

Fans Reacted to Harrison’s Podcast News on Instagram

Several fans of Harrison are thrilled that he’s going to be back in their lives — even if it’s not on television. And, many are really excited to hear everything that he has to say.

“That’s the best name ever! Looking forward to it and anything else you produce. Go Chris,” one person commented on Harrison’s post.

“Getting fired from the Bachelor was the dumbest move ever!!! Im happy you are doing good and you’re happy,” another person said.

“Everyone misses you. You were wrongfully let go. On to better things,” someone else added.

Harrison also received support from several of the friends he made on “The Bachelor,” including Raven Gates, Ben Higgins, Zac Clark, Graham Bunn, and JP Rosenbaum.

