Chris Harrison Officially Says Goodbye to Bachelor Nation

Chris Harrison took to Instagram to say his official goodbyes to Bachelor Nation just a few hours after Deadline reported that he would not be returning as the host of the long-running franchise.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” Harrison wrote.

According to Deadline’s report, Harrison’s exit contract from the franchise included an “8-figure payoff,” as well as some type of non-disclosure agreement. Further details about the package were not made available. At this time, it’s also unclear if Harrison quit or if he was fired by ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Received Support From Several Former Cast Members

Harrison fans have taken to the comments section of his Instagram post to share their well-wishes to him as he embarks on a new journey. The post received more than 34,000 likes in the first 20 minutes it was posted, and dozens of people have been commenting. Harrison even received some support from former cast members.

“Love you my friend,” former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher wrote.

“[Love] you,” added JP Rosenbaum, substituting the word love with a red heart emoji.

“Love you brotha. On to bigger and better things,” former “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk wrote.

“Love you @chrisbharrison you have a lot to be proud about. Can’t wait to support you in your next endeavors,” former “Bachelor” star Catherine Giudici commented. Her husband, former “Bachelor” Sean Lowe also commented. “It will never be the same. Love you buddy,” he wrote.

