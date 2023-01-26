Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Returns to Instagram for the First Time in 10 Months

Former “Bachelor” lead Chris Soules shared an Instagram post on January 23, 2023, marking the first time that he’s posted to his feed since March 2022.

Soules shared a black-and-white photo of himself standing next to former “Bachelor” Nick Viall and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Joe Amabile.

“Hey! Were you guys on the @bachelorabc ????! @nickviall @joeamabile1 @wellsadams,” Soules captioned the post. The three men were dressed in country club attire and both Soules and Amabile had a drink in their hand.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Bachelor’ Fans Were Excited to See Soules’ Post

Soules appeared on season 10 of “The Bachelorette,” where he dated Andi Dorfman. Although he didn’t end up the last man standing, his popularity as the farmer from Iowa skyrocketed and he was chosen to be the next “Bachelor.”

Soules handed out roses on season 19 of “The Bachelor” and ended up getting engaged to Whitney Bischoff. According to E! News, the two broke things off in May 2015.

“Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement. They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey,” the former couple told the outlet in a statement at the time.

Soules has done his best to keep his personal life ultra private, rarely popping up on social media. However, whenever Soules does upload something, fans are quick to react.

“Chris will always be my favorite bachelor,” one fan wrote on his January 23, 2023, upload.

“I love Chris!!!!! By FAR, my FAVORITE!!!!!!!” another Instagram user echoed.

“Finally a picture! We miss seeing you and getting some news,” a third person added.

“Couple of Studs if you ask me,” a fourth comment read.

Chris Soules Only Posted Once on His Instagram Feed in 2022

Soules one and only post in 2022 came back in March. The photo was actually a joint post shared also by Jack Arnold.

“Iowa vibes to the [moon],” Arnold captioned the post, tagging Soules and adding the hashtag “#MyDawg.” In the snap, the two men stood side-by-side in front of a fireplace. The clothing brand Cuts was tagged in the pic.

Soules is even less active on Twitter. Although he does have a verified account with nearly 200,000 followers, his last tweet went out in May 2021. His Facebook account has a handful of posts from early 2022, but it’s clear that Soules isn’t a big social media guy.

In 2020, Soules began dating Victoria Fuller after the two were set up by “Bachelor” star Kelsey Weier who appeared on Peter Weber’s season.

In September 2020, Fuller chatted about her relationship with Soules on “The Viall Files” podcast.

“[Kelsey] was talking about how there’s only three people from Iowa that have ever been on The Bachelor, and she was one of them and Chris was one of them. And I was like, ‘Oh, Chris is cute.’ … So she basically just like set it up and he ended up texting me within, like, five minutes of her giving him my number,” she said.

A few months later, however, People magazine confirmed that the two broke things off. Fuller is currently dating “Bachelorette” suitor Greg Grippo.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Shares Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack & Fans Can’t Believe What He Looks Like Now