Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Shares Surprise Baby News

Former “Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley and her husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting their first child together.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” Crawley captioned a video she shared on Instagram on July 12, 2023.

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen,” she continued.

Crawley first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor,” but was sent home at the final rose ceremony. She went on to appear on two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise” as well as “The Bachelor Winter Games,” the last of which she ended up getting engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The two didn’t work out, however, and Crawley was back to finding love on reality television with a gig as the star of “The Bachelorette” in season 16. She ended her season early after finding love with Dale Moss. After the two split, Crawley decided to give reality dating shows a break.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Is Expecting a Baby via Surrogate

Crawley and Dawkins decided to use a surrogate to carry their first child. In her Instagram post, Crawley called her their “amazing angel” and shared that the baby would be born in January 2023. This will be the third child for Dawkins, who has two daughters from a previous relationship.

In her baby announcement video, she hung a onesie on a clothing line that read, “Worth the Wait.” Dozens of people commented on Crawley’s post, congratulating her on the exciting baby news.

“Sooooo very happy for you!!! This video made me cry!!!!” former “Bachelorette” star Ali Manno wrote.

“Ommmmmmmy congrats!!!! I’m so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true,” “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman added.

“IVF makes dreams come true! Congratulations!! Our two year journey has been brutal but worth the wait! Our miracle babe is due in December,” a third comment read.

“This gave me chills!! I’m so excited for you! I’m an ivf mama and that journey is so incredibly challenging! I’m so happy that you guys found an Angel to carry your little one!!” another Instagram user said.

Clare Crawley Married Ryan Dawkins in February

Crawley met her now-husband some time in 2021, according to Us Weekly. They kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time.

“She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell,” a source told the outlet in the spring of 2022.

Before long, Crawley and her Mascot Sports CEO beau made things Instagram official. They got engaged in October 2022, and tied the knot four months later.

Back in May 2023, Crawley did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. When a fan asked her if babies were in her future, she responded, “Children are in my present.” When fans pressed her on the matter, Crawley explained that it wasn’t cool to ask a woman about her pregnancy plans because so many women struggle in that area. She then stressed that she’s content being a stepmother to her husband’s kids.

