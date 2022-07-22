‘Bachelorette’ Hailed as a ‘Clap Back Queen’ in Juicy Social Media Battle

“The Bachelorette” Speedo group date from episode 2 of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season sparked some drama on social media. The awkward Speedo date reminded some viewers of an intense situation from Clare Crawley’s season, and before long, there was a fresh round of chaos involving the same two former “Bachelor Nation” contestants.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aborady Made a Fuss During Crawley’s Season

During season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” Crawley led a dodgeball battle during a group date. It was turned into a game of strip dodgeball, and although bachelor Yosuf Aborady was not on that date, he decided it had been a “red flag” for him. He found an opportunity to talk with Crawley about his concerns, and it turned into a rant toward “The Bachelorette” star. “I sacrificed a lot to be here, I’m missing out on time with my daughter,” he noted, adding, “I was absolutely appalled at the group date that occurred yesterday.” He felt it was “humiliating and degrading” as well as “silly and very immature” and told Crawley he “expected a lot more from the oldest bachelorette that’s ever been.” The situation grew even more intense as Crawley sent him home, cried, got support from the remaining bachelors, and endured additional insulta from Aborady.

During the “Men Tell All” toward the end of the season, Aborady refused to apologize and said he had no regrets. Fast forward to episode 2 of Windey and Recchia’s season, and the Speedo group date, which was the catalyst for a fresh round of drama. User @JustinTakesTheBach posted a screenshot of a private message he had exchanged with Crawley, with her permission, and noted in his caption, “I honestly cannot even believe that ABC aired men in their speedos last night.” The screenshot showed Crawley bantering with him about it and she wrote, “Can someone please let these women know Yosef has a daughter out there…”

Crawley Wasn’t Going to Let Aborady Control the Narrative Again

Soon, Aborady commented. “Not everyone has experienced being a parent and father or being responsible for a young impressionable mind. As I am both of those things, it’s my duty and honor to protect my child.” Crawley responded, “well I guess you should be thankful to ABC for ‘protecting your childs impressionable mind’ and not airing the other 20 minutes of your rant that couldn’t be shown on national television.” She added, “feel free to reach out with [any] further concerns or comebacks to the actual date team who come up with the dates.”

Apparently, Arborady didn’t want to let Crawley have the last word. He followed up with a reply acknowledging the situation could have been handled better, he but denied there had been an additional 20 minutes of ranting. He added, “Let’s talk about the fact that you put your hands on me, pushing me as I was trying to walk away or how you proceeded to stick your finger in my face.” Aborady also wrote, “I own my side, you can own yours.”

Crawley didn’t respond further, but plenty of “The Bachelorette” fans had her back. “Ooof. Clapback queen, Clare Crawley,” one person wrote, adding both a clapping-hand emoji and a crown emoji. Someone else noted, “Instead of worrying about the influence of television on your daughters mind, why not worry about the example you’ve set by treating women the way you have?” Neither Crawley nor Aborady commented further, but it looked as if “The Bachelorette” fans overwhelmingly sided with Crawley on this one.