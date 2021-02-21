Was Clare Crawley Wearing Her Engagement Ring in Florida?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have been making headlines this week after they reunited in Florida just one month after calling off their engagement.

Interestingly, Crawley may have been wearing her engagement ring while hanging out with her former beau.

The former couple — who may or may not be “on again” — enjoyed dinner at Rosebud Steak & Seafood in Osprey, and spent some time at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis. It was during dinner at Rosebud’s that Crawley was seen with a “large” diamond ring.

“She was wearing her ring. She did have that. It was large,” Rosebud’s manager Bill Kodra told the Venice Gondolier on Thursday.

Do this mean that Crawley and Moss are not only back on, but back to being engaged? The couple has yet to speak out on their recent rendezvous, but sources have spoken with various news outlets about the current status of the relationship.

“Clare and Dale are not officially back together but are working on their relationship. There’s a lot of resentment but Clare can’t ignore her feelings towards him. Clare has forgiven Dale for his actions and the messy split, and wants to move forward. She has expressed she’s still in love with him and wants to make it work,” a source told E! News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Previously Thought Clare Crawley Was Wearing Her Engagement Ring in California

Shortly after Crawley and Moss announced that their engagement was over, fans were quick to notice that Crawley was wearing a ring on that finger while spending some time with a friend in Sacramento, California.

The former Bachelorette was indeed wearing a ring on her left ring finger, according to Page Six, but it was fairly obvious that it was not her engagement ring. As previously reported by Heavy, the ring was most likely the “promise ring” that Crawley purchased for herself before going on The Bachelorette.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me,” Crawley captioned an Instagram post back in October.

Clare Crawley May Have Already Given Her Ring Back to ABC

It’s no secret amongst fans of the Bachelor franchise that if an engagement fails, the ring must be returned to ABC.

“‘The Bachelorette‘s’ standard contract specifies that the ring remains the property of the show’s producers unless the couple remains together for two consecutive years. They do not have to marry within that time period,” Radar Online reported in 2010. While those rules may have changed over the past decade, it seems like something that wouldn’t be removed from the contracts.

It’s unclear how soon the ring must be returned after a break-up, but it’s entirely possible that Crawley already returned the bauble.

If she hasn’t, and she was wearing it in Florida this week, fans should expect to see Crawley and Moss’ reunion continue.

READ NEXT: Is Clare Crawley Still in Love With Dale Moss?