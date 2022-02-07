Clayton Echard Finale Spoiler Shared by Fan Account

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” is in full swing, but Reality Steve has yet to reveal finale spoilers as of Monday, February 7, 2022.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Bachelor” ahead.

Clayton has already formed connections with a few of the women, and fans have been wondering who he ends up with in the end. Reality Steve has spoiled the last couple of episodes of the season, but whether or not Clayton proposes — and, if so, to whom — is still unclear.

According to the Spoiler King, Clayton narrows his dating pool down to Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey. All four of these women are believed to make it to Hometown Dates. From there, Clayton is expected to send Serene home, taking Susie, Rachel, and Gabby on Fantasy Suite dates.

What fans know from the season preview is that Clayton admits that he’s in love with three women. “I didn’t believe it could happen, but I’m in love with three women,” he said. When he’s down to two women, he tells them that he was intimate with both of them. But what happens next?

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Chooses Rachel & They Are Engaged, According to a Fan Account

A fan account posted an unverified spoiler on February 5, 2022. The account, BachelorNationSpoilers, has more than 11,000 Instagram followers.

“Clayton is engaged to… Rachel!!!! So all of you who loved their 1-1 date and their connection… you got it! She’s currently with Clayton,” the caption of an Instagram post read.

The person who runs the account did not specify how they knew this information or if there was proof, but seemed fairly confident putting this information out there.

Fans who read the spoiler seem thrilled, as Rachel is a frontrunner and many were hoping that she ended up winning Clayton’s heart in the end.

“OMG YES SO HAPPY,” one fan commented on the post.

“Yay!!! They are so cute together,” added another.

“I just knew it was Rachel omg so happy for them both,” a third person wrote.

Many Fans Have Long Thought Rachel Was Clayton’s Season Pick

Many fans have thought that Rachel was the woman that Clayton proposes to on the “Bachelor” finale — long before this new potential-spoiler was posted. If you look on Reddit, several spoiler threads pretty much have the same thoughts amongst fans.

“I could be eating my words but to me it’s so freaking obvious he chose Rachel,” one Redditor commented.

“At this point I think there’s no way he picks someone [besides Rachel]. It’s more like how the hell does it happen after his FS festivities,” another person wrote.

Clayton has been very good about monitoring his social media activity and, so far, he hasn’t slipped up. Fans have been keeping a close eye on him, and he hasn’t remotely given a clue about what ends up happening between him and his final three. Regardless, fans have been convinced that he’s with Rachel — and that either Susie or Gabby will be the next “Bachelorette.”

The finale of “The Bachelor” is set to air in March — but will Reality Steve have confirmation about what happens in the end before then? Only time will tell.

