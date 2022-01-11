‘Bachelor’ Frontrunner’s Sister May Have Spoiled the Season Finale

“Bachelor” spoilers have not yet revealed who wins Clayton Echard’s heart on the finale of his season, but it’s possible that the season was spoiled in another way.

Warning: Do not keep reading if you do not want to know possible season finale spoilers.

A Reddit user wrote in to the “Bachelor” franchise Instagram fan page “Bachelor Whatever” to share something that they found by doing a bit of digging on Clayton’s IG account. As it turns out, there’s one very specific person who commented on the post in which he announced that he was going to be ABC’s next “Bachelor” star. “Bachelor Whatever” shared the details via an Instagram Story.

Reality Steve has already confirmed that Clayton’s final four women are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey. Based on ABC’s season promo, fans have been able to gather that Serene goes home week four, leaving Susie, Rachel and Gabby for the Overnight Dates.

The person who wrote in to “Bachelor Whatever” may have uncovered a major hint about which woman ends up engaged to Clayton in the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susie’s Sister Commented on Clayton’s Post 5 Weeks Ago

“Got my eyes on you buddy,” Barb Evans commented on Clayton’s “Bachelor” announcement, which was shared on November 30, 2021.

One of Susie’s friends, Sarah Olsen, commented on Barb’s post, too. “LOL Barb! Same tho,” the comment read. While it seems that these comments could just be all in good fun, given that Susie is a contestant on the show — there could be more to them. Especially because they seem to have been deleted.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a season was spoiled on social media, either. In fact, during Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” her season pick, Nayte Olukoya, liked several Instagram posts that praised Michelle.

On Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” fans caught him listening to Rachael Kirkconnell’s Spotify playlist.

Some Fans Don’t Seem Convinced That Susie’s Sister Spoiled Anything

There still seems to be a great bit of debate about who Clayton ends up choosing in the end. Despite the Instagram comment from Susie’s sister — and her pal — some fans just aren’t convinced that Susie is the one.

On various Reddit threads that discuss spoilers, several fans of the show think that Susie may have self-eliminated, or that something else dramatic happens with her, that leaves her heartbroken.

“I think she leaves before the overnight portion,” one Redditor wrote.

“I think Susie self eliminates based off of the clips we have of the F3 ceremony and her not being there [and] it’s also maybe why Clayton was talking [about] her some type of way in his interviews,” wrote another.

“Susie and Clayton have a semi-fight about him not being honest about sleeping with the other women/being in love with them. She self-eliminates,” a third fan speculates.

As is the case each and every season, the producers do their best to edit things a certain way in hopes of throwing fans off. Could that be the case this time? It’s possible. But it’s also possible that Susie’s sister’s comment on Clayton’s post was part of the plan, too.

READ NEXT: Clayton Echard Makes a Big Move Post-‘Bachelor’ & Fans Think it’s for a Girl