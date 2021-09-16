First Photo From ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard Hometown Filming Shared by Mayor of Eureka

Confirmed! Clayton Echard is the new star of “The Bachelor.” Although ABC has not yet confirmed that Clayton has inked a deal to hand out roses on the next season of the reality dating show, Reality Steve confirmed the news on his social media on September 15.

If you don’t want to take Reality Steve’s word for it, the mayor of Clayton’s hometown of Eureka, Missouri, shared the very first photo of what will soon be a filming backdrop for Clayton’s intro package.

“Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next ‘Bachelor,’ and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00. Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot,” Mayor Sean Flower wrote on Facebook just after 8 a.m. Eastern.

Clayton is a former football player who will appear on Michelle Young’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.” It’s unknown how far Clayton makes it, but rumor has it, the producers really liked him.

Heavy has reached out to Mayor Flower for a comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mayor Flower Shared a Photo of a Banner That the Crew Hung Across 1 of the Streets in Town

Along with his post letting Eureka residents know what was going on in their small town, he shared a photo of a banner that was hung by “Bachelor” crew members ahead of the September 16, 2021, filming.

“And for the record, the Bachelor Show bought and provided the banner,” Mayor Flower added in the comments section of his Facebook post. The banner read, “Go find love, Clayton,” and was attached to a post on either side of the street. The area looks like it’s downtown Eureka.

Town residents thanked Mayor Flower for letting them know what was going on and keeping them informed.

“Mayor of Eureka full disclosure, good job. Mayor first. Great job,” one Facebook user commented. Another suggested the town have a block party on the night of the “Bachelor” premiere. “When it airs, we should do a block party/viewing party with a big screen on Central,” the Facebook user wrote.

‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Has all but Confirmed That Clayton Is the Next Star

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has been teasing fans about this “Bachelor” announcement for weeks now. And while he hasn’t just come out and said that it’s Clayton, he has given a fairly good indication that you can believe the hype.

“Major Announcement!!! Your new #TheBachelor is a great guy from Michelle’s season of #TheBachelorette . Can’t wait for you to meet him,” Fleiss tweeted on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

“Another Major Announcement!!! His first name starts with the letter ‘C,'” Fleiss wrote in a subsequent tweet.

It’s unknown when ABC will make an official announcement about Clayton, or when the season will start filming, but Reality Steve believes everything will kick off in Los Angeles at the “end of next week.” Does this mean that the show will be back at the Bachelor mansion? It’s possible!

Further details, including premiere date, casting, and filming schedule, are not known at this time.

