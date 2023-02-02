Clayton Echard & Rachel Recchia Spark Dating Rumors

Clayton Echard, 29, and Rachel Recchia, 26, sparked dating rumors on Wednesday, February 1 after Echard shared a video of him and Recchia hanging out on his Instagram story.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Posts Video With Rachel

Echard caught fans’ attention on Wednesday after he shared a video on his Instagram story that featured a few Bachelor Nation stars.

“It’s me hanging with my friends,” he said as he moved the camera around the room to show Bachelor Nation stars Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Echard then moved the camera again, this time focusing in on two of his exes, former Bachelorette Michelle Young and Recchia.

Fans reacted to Echard’s post on Reddit. Many fans thought the video suggested a reconciliation between Echard and Recchia.

“Omg are Clayton and Rachel gonna get back together? It always should have been her,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Am I toxic for wanting them to start dating [?]” another user replied.

Clayton & Rachel Poke Fun at ‘The Bachelor’ Drama on TikTok

Recchia furthered the reconciliation rumors after she shared a TikTok of herself, Michelle Young, and Echard lipsyncing along to a viral TikTok sound on February 1.

The Wednesday video began with Young mouthing the words, “Are you gonna tell me what’s going on?”

Recchia then mouthed along to the second part of the audio that said, “I would but I think explaining it would give us both an aneurysm,” as the camera focused on her and Echard sitting next to each other on the couch.

Bachelor Nation fans were divided in the comment section. Some fans loved seeing the two ABC stars hanging out, while others urged Recchia to remember her emotional breakup with Echard.

“REMEMBER THE GROUP BREAKUP RACHEL,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Stand UP Rachel girl, he had you crying at the bottoms of the staircase 😭,” another user commented.

“Rachel nooo we were loving your glow-up single girl szn 😭 don’t go backwards,” a third user added.

How Did Rachel Meet Clayton?

Recchia first met Echard when she was one of thirty women vying for his heart on the 26th season of “The Bachelor.”

The two formed a strong connection which brought Recchia to the final three but in the end, Echard chose to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, the wedding videographer from Virginia.

According to E! News, Recchia spoke about her breakup with Echard on the March 15 episode of “The Bachelor,” when she was able to confront her ex for the first time since their tearful goodbye.

During the episode, the Florida native recalled her final days with Echard, telling host Jesse Palmer she felt “disrespected” by her ex, who confessed to being intimate with both her and Gabby Windey on the show.

“I do not have feelings for him anymore,” she told Palmer, E! News reported. “Watching him completely disrespect Gabby and I, since the beginning of Iceland, I don’t feel like it’s possible for me to watch that back and feel like someone who could act like that could truly love me. So, no I don’t.”

Recchia went on to star alongside Windey as co-Bachelorettes in 2022.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former Contestant Disses ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Says He ‘Feels Gross’ Watching the Show