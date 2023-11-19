‘Bachelor’ Winner Courtney Robinson Shares Sweet Family News

Former “The Bachelor” winner Courtney Robertson is happily married to a non-reality television person and is a doting mom to two kids. She just revealed that a big change in that dynamic is on the way though.

Bachelor Nation fans first met Robertson when she appeared on Ben Flajnik’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2012. She was painted as something of a “villain” in her season, but she was also the last woman standing at Flajnik’s final rose ceremony.

Flajnik and Robertson got engaged during their final rose ceremony. However, as People noted in October 2012, the relationship ended just months later.

In 2020, People shared, Robertson married Humberto Preciado. They welcomed their son, Joaquin Ramon, shortly before their wedding, in June 2020. Their daughter, Paloma Ruby, arrived in November 2021.

Now, Robertson and Preciado are excited about becoming a family of five.

Here’s what you need to know:

Courtney Robertson Is Pregnant With Another Boy

On November 14, “The Bachelor” star shared via People and on Instagram she was pregnant with her third child. “One more in ’24. We’re excited to share the news, baby boy arriving May,” Robertson wrote in her social media announcement.

The photo Robertson shared with her pregnancy announcement showed her sitting with her husband and children on the couch.

Robertson and Joaquin were jointly holding an ultrasound photo, and Preciado had both kids on his lap. All five were wearing various shades of blue.

The former “Bachelor” star shared the scoop with People. “We had always talked about wanting a big family,” Robertson said of life with her husband.

She noted she celebrated her 40th birthday with a fun celebration in July, and “then I found out we got pregnant the month after.”

‘The Bachelor’ Star Is Savoring Her Final Pregnancy

In an additional Instagram post, Robertson shared more photos and wrote, “Party of five. There is nobody I would rather be outnumbered with than you @_humberto_preciado.”

Robertson told People, “We just did all the testing. Everything’s normal. Just a huge peace of mind.”

She added, “I am an old pro at this now. I knew I was pregnant right away because I just had all the same symptoms and I started craving sushi, which you can’t eat when you’re pregnant.”

The pregnant mama was also craving bagels early on, before officially learning she was pregnant. Craving both sushi and bagels soon had her thinking she was pregnant.

“The Bachelor” winner explained she was “savoring” this third pregnancy, and shared she plans for it to be her last. Robertson noted that both Joaquin and Paloma were born during the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted her delivery experiences.

“I had to mask both times and we weren’t able to have family members come to the hospital,” she recalled. “The Bachelor” star continued, “I didn’t really have a proper baby shower and not that I will this time, but it’s just going to be such a different experience having a baby without a pandemic going on.”

Robertson revealed that Joaquin is excited to become a big brother again. Paloma, however, doesn’t really understand yet. The former “Bachelor” star “felt right away it was a boy” because the early days of her pregnancy were very similar to her experience with Joaquin.

She’s excited to have another boy, even though, “Either way we wouldn’t been happy.” However, Robertson admitted, that Paloma has been at a tough age right now, and she’s “a bit sassy.”

That experience has left Robertson and Preciado sometimes thinking, “Okay, one girl’s enough.” She admitted, too, “I’m thinking the third might be even more wild. I love a wild card!”

Roberton’s pregnancy announcement received a lot of love from Bachelor Nation.

Fellow former contestants like Clayton Echard, Nate Mitchel, Ashley Iaconetti, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, and Bekah Martinez all gushed over the former “Bachelor” winner.

“Congratulations Courtney!! Your family is so adorable. So happy to see it growing,” commented a fan.

“Wow!! Such great news 🥳 Here’s to another happy and healthy addition to your beautiful family 🥰,” added another.

The new baby is due to arrive in May.