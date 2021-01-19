Dale Moss Speaks out on His Split From Clare Crawley

Dale Moss has confirmed that he and Clare Crawley have split. Just after E! News reported that Moss and Crawley had decided to take some time apart, Moss took to social media to make the split official. He and Crawley have ended their engagement after just six months together.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Moss wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Hasn’t Posted About Her Split From Moss

Clare Crawley has been quiet on social media. She has not yet posted about her split from Moss. Since the rumors started, she has not been posting much, likely trying to cope with another broken engagement. Fans of The Bachelor franchise may remember that Crawley was previously engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

Back on January 14, Crawley posted a photo of her and her mom holding hands. In the caption, she talked about having a “hard day.” It is likely that this was about her recent split.

“I’m so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now. I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker. I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it’s only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it. She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand,” Crawley wrote.

At the time of this posting, both Moss and Crawley were still following each other on social media. They both still have photos and videos together on their respective feeds.

Dale Moss Has Been Spending Time in New York Since He & Clare Crawley Split

Moss and Crawley split may have been as recent as last week. The two were all over each other’s Instagram stories, and they seemed to be doing well. However, as previously reported by Heavy, something may have happened while the two were visiting Moss’ family in South Dakota that caused a rift.

Speculation grew over the past few days, and fans suspected that Moss and Crawley — who hadn’t posted about one another on social media at all — had broken up.

Moss has been posting to his Instagram stories fairly regularly, especially since arriving in New York City a few days ago. Last week, he uploaded a photo of moving boxes, but didn’t give fans any details about his future plans.

