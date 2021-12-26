Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes May Have Some Sweet News to Share

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have decided to take in another elderly pup just weeks after losing their beloved dog, Pappy, back on November 29, 2021.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives. Today our sweet little man left our earth. He took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. we weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end,” read the couple’s heartbreaking joint caption that accompanied a sweet video of Pappy.

The couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” decided to adopt Pappy — an elderly dog — and were told that he didn’t have much time left. He lived longer than they thought he would, however, and was given a great life with his human mom and dad.

Just a couple of weeks after Pappy’s passing, Dean and Caelynn revealed that they were trying to adopt another doggo.

Dean & Caelynn Are Doing a Trial With Their Potential New Dog

The couple hasn’t made any kind of announcement about officially becoming this new dog’s mom and dad, but they have introduced him to the world — sort of.

Back on December 16, 2021, Dean took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his potential new pup. “We’re currently going through the adoption process with this sweet, wonky-eyed boy. First step is a sleepover,” he captioned a photo of the pup sitting in his truck.

Caelynn took to her Instagram Stories the same evening and shared a photo of the dog. “Night one with our handsome new house guest,” she captioned her pic. “This little man has the funniest personality,” she captioned another pic of the dog sleeping on her.

Back in February 2020, when Dean and Caelynn celebrated Pappy’s birthday, Dean shared that he and Caelynn simply planned to foster him, but ended up falling in love and adopting him.

“It’s not what we wanted to do when we originally fostered him, but damnit he left us no choice. This old geezer comes with a laundry list of health complications, so we decided to fill his waning years on earth with as much love as we possibly can. And it doesn’t hurt that he thrives in the van,” Dean captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Dean & Caelynn Haven’t Officially Introduced the Dog Just Yet

It’s unknown how long the adoption process is, but Dean and Caelynn have yet to announce that this new dog is officially theirs, and his name hasn’t been shared yet either. However, the dog is still living with Dean and Caelynn, as evidenced by a Christmas post on Caelynn’s Instagram Stories.

On December 25, 2021, Caelynn shared some snaps of her Christmas with Dean and, in one of the pics on her Instagram Story, she shared the new dog.

“A sweet pup,” she captioned the photo of the little dog sleeping in her lap.

Although he has been active on social media, Dean has not posted anything to his Instagram feed since posting about losing Pappy. It’s possible that his next post will be about the new pup once he and Caelynn make things official.

