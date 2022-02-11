Dean Unglert Reveals ‘Point of Contention’ in Relationship With Caelynn-Miller Keyes

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are frustrated dog parents, and it’s affecting their relationship.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple adopted a senior dog, Alastor Moody, in January 2022, but the new family is definitely experiencing some growing pains.

Not long after adopting the 9-year-old dog, Caelynn revealed that he bit her. In a YouTube vlog shared shortly after the adoption reveal, Caleynn told fans that her pet bit her when a German Shepherd came into her yard and “started going after” him.

“I knelt down to pick up Alastor and got in the middle, so he came and latched onto my face,” she explained. “I didn’t know what to do. I’ve never really had something like this happen before. I definitely did the wrong thing by getting in the middle of that situation with the other dog, but I panicked and my adrenaline was going, so it was hard to think what is the right thing to do in this situation rather than just react, which is what I did.”

Caelynn ended up at the emergency room and then went to a plastic surgeon for stitches, but the incident left her rattled.

Dean & Caelynn Gave An Update on Their Dog — And Their Relationship

Dean and Caelynn gave an update on Alastor on the Feb. 7, 2022 episode of Dean’s “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, Caelynn revealed that her dog gets emotional if any person or animal “moves” or “breathes” around him. She also revealed that she is looking for a trainer to help with Alastor’s issues.

But Dean was not on the same page. He called the idea a “kind of a cop-out” and said that as dog parents, he and Caelynn should train Alastor themselves.

“It’s actually been a point of contention in our relationship,” he revealed.

After Dean noted that “the owner’s energy is reflected by the dog,” Caelynn admitted she does give off stressful vibes around the pup.

“I have anxiety because he just bit my face, and I had to get stitches,” she explained.

“When you’re on edge around a dog that’s already on edge, your being on edge is going to like set him over the top,” Dean told her.

Caelynn admitted to being a “helicopter parent” to Alastor and explained that some of her overprotection is due to the fact that she worries that he may bite someone else “way worse” and then they will get sued.

Dean noted that their differing dog parenting styles are confusing to Alastor and he even hinted that their “opposite ends of the spectrum” outlooks could affect parenting if they ever start a family.

Dean & Caelynn Previously Adopted a Dog Named Pappy

This is not the first dog that Dean and Caelynn have shared together. In January 2020, the “Bachelor in Paradise’’ couple adopted senior rescue dog Pappy, after originally volunteering to foster him. according to Us Weekly,

Once they decided to give Pappy a forever home, Dean wrote on Instagram. “It’s not what we wanted to do when we originally fostered him, but damn it he left us no choice.”

“This old geezer comes with a laundry list of health complications, so we decided to fill his waning years on earth with as much love as we possibly can,” he added.

In November 2021, Dean and Caelynn shared the news of Pappy’s passing.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives,” Dean and Caelynn captioned matching social media posts. “Today our sweet little man left our earth. he took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. we weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end. the joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him. and we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love.”

READ NEXT: Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Reveal Major Life Update