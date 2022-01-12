Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Officially Adopt Another Senior Pup

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have opened their hearts to another dog. The couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” has officially introduced Alastor Moody — the “Harry Potter” reference did not go unnoticed — to the world after a short trial period.

Dean and Caelynn decided to adopt a second senior pup just a couple of months after the devastating loss of their beloved Pappy.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives. Today our sweet little man left our earth. He took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. we weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end,” read the couple’s heartbreaking joint caption that accompanied a sweet video of Pappy back in November 2021.

A few weeks later, Dean and Caelynn began the process of adopting another doggo, and shared some pics on their respective Instagram Stories. “We’re currently going through the adoption process with this sweet, wonky-eyed boy. First step is a sleepover,” Dean captioned a photo of the pup sitting in his truck.

Flash forward to January 2022, and Alastor Moody is official part of the Ungler-Miller-Keyes family. Caelynn shared that Alastor’s estimated age is nine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caelynn Shared a few Photos of Alastor Moody on Instagram

While it seemed pretty clear that this pup was going to find his human mom and dad in Caelynn and Dean, the couple had to go through the adoption process just as anyone else would, just to be sure that this was a good fit.

Once things were official, Caelynn wasted no time introducing Alastor Moody to the world.

“We’re back to being dog parents,” she captioned an Instagram post. Several members of Bachelor Nation and fans took to the comments section to express their joy and excitement.

“Too much precious in one little pup,” former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin wrote.

“I love him,” added Becca Tilley.

“So exciting! He will be so loved [plus] is soooo cute,” one fan wrote.

“LOVE that you guys are adopting all these dogs and giving the love they deserve. RIP Pappy who is in doggy heaven playing with my doggies,” added another.

Caelynn Said Alastor Moody Has Helped Her & Dean Heal After Losing Pappy

It’s never easy healing from the loss of a beloved pet, but many people believe that getting another pet helps ease that pain — and that appears to be the case for Caelynn and Dean.

“Awe he is so precious. I hope he helps in healing your hearts after the loss of [Pappy]…they hold a special place in your heart for life. Mr. Moody is a lucky pup,” one fan commented.

“They do! He’s definitely helped us heal,” Caelynn replied.

As for the pup’s name, it seems extremely fitting, given that Dean described the little guy as “wonky-eyed” — and fans absolutely love it.

“Mad eye moody! What’s up dawg,” one person wrote.

“Hahahaha. Great name,” added another.

“Obsessed with this cutie and his name,” a third person wrote.

