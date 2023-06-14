‘Bachelor’ Alum’s Newborn Sits in Stanley Cup After Golden Knights Win: VIDEO

A former star from ”The Bachelor” franchise was front and center at the Stanley Cup championship game—and her baby had the best seat in the house.

On June 13, 2023, the Vegas Golden Knights scored their first-ever Stanley Cup win after defeating the Florida Panthers, 9-3. The Golden Knights have only been an NHL team for six seasons, according to CNN.

After the winning game, Bachelor Nation star Emily Ferguson joined her husband, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, on the ice to celebrate, and she found the perfect place to put their newborn son.

Emily Ferguson Karlsson Put Her Baby Boy in the Stanley Cup

In a video shared to Instagram, Emily, 30, and her husband were seen with their newborn son, Beckham, as they celebrated the Golden Knights’ Stanley cup win. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star wore a glittery gold jacket as she posed with her husband and son before the tiny baby was placed inside the Stanley Cup as the Queen song “We Are the Champions” played. Emily and her husband both kissed baby Beckham as he sat in the winner’s cup.

“WHAT A YEAR 🤎 Baby Beckham and The Stanley Cup! 😍 #stanleycupchampions #2023,” Emily captioned the post.

Fans and famous friends reacted to the adorable video.

“Wow!!!! What a year for real!! Congratulations Karlsson fam!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” wrote fellow “Bachelor” alum Vanessa Grimaldi.

“Amaaaazing! Congrats to y’all! ❤️” wrote “Bachelorette” star Andi Dorfman.

“Omg!! Probably my favorite moment of the whole Stanley Cup!!!!! 😍” another fan chimed in.

The Stanley Cup win came just one month after baby Beckham’s birth. On May 12, Emily announced the arrival of her first baby on Instagram. “Beckham William Karlsson 💚 born May 12th,2023 at 1:33am,” she captioned the pic. “Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You’re Pappa’s Twin! We love you more than you’ll ever know🥰.”

Shortly after her 2022 wedding, Emily told Us Weekly she and her husband wanted to start a family right away. “We’ve been ready for kids for a while now,” she said. “We would be beyond blessed and thrilled if we get pregnant soon after the wedding. We do not want to pressure ourselves but if it happens it happens, and we will be so happy.”

Emily Ferguson’s Twin Sister Haley is Also Married to a Pro Hockey Player

Emily and her twin sister, Haley, made history as dual contestants on Ben Higgins’ season of ‘The Bachelor,” then went on to try again on “Bachelor in Paradise.” While they didn’t find lasting love on the ABC dating franchise, both women found love off-camera – with hockey players.

In June 2022, Haley married professional hockey player Oula Palve in Las Vegas, according to people. The wedding came one month before her twin sister Emily married Karlsson.

Like her sister, Haley wants to have babies. But in May 2023, she revealed she was having trouble conceiving. In a TikTok video, Haley held up a negative pregnancy test. “Since everyone is announcing their 2023 babies,” she captioned the clip. “8 months of negative pregnancy tests.”

“Will continue to pray for our sweet little miracle. Gotta trust that the right time will come no matter how hard the wait is,” she wrote in the caption. Haley also replied to a commenter to reveal, “My husband and I both got fertility testing done before we started trying just to make sure everything was good. All is good on both sides.”

In May 2023, Haley also announced that she was moving to Europe for her husband’s hockey career.

